    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Stylish Things From Lululemon You’ll End Up Living In For The Foreseeable Future

    It's not my fault your whole closet is about to be Lululemon.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A buttery soft, sweat-wicking tennis skirt that will look equally as stylish off the court as it will on it.

    midrise tennis skirt with v-shaped waist
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "My favorite tennis skirt. Own it in three colors. Hoping they come out with more colors. So comfortable." —Scary24

    Price: $88 (available in sizes 0–14 and four colors)

    2. A pair of dance-inspired joggers featuring ultra-cool ruching that will make you feel like you're wearing pajama bottoms but look like you put effort in to get dressed.

    ruched joggers on model in brown
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "This is my second pair of these pants, and I love them! They are as comfortable as leggings but not as clingy." —Kim C

    Price: $98 (available in sizes 0–20 and 14 colors)

    3. A pair of wide leg sweats I personally haven't been able to take off. Lululemon describes the fabric as "peach-fuzz soft," and I simply couldn't have said it better myself.

    a pair of wide legged sweats on mode in white
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "These will absolutely be my go-to lounge pant for the season (and likely into next!). They are so comfortable, the rise is perfect, and the fit is on point! I got numerous compliments on them the first time I wore them out and about…which led me to order more in different colors!" —Runnergirlfargo

    Price: $148 (available in sizes 0–14 and four colors)

    4. A cotton-blend, classic tee *so* perfect you'll never need to buy another — but you'll probably end up wanting to grab a few more colors.

    brown tee on model
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I’m so happy with the look and feel of this top; I wish I could buy in every color, ever. Love an elevated basic look." —JRS328

    Price: $58 (available in sizes 0–20 and 12 colors)

    5. A weightless sports bra featuring a sweetheart neckline and a longline bodice that is simply *dying* to be shown off at your next spin class or even your next trip to the coffee shop.

    sweetheart sports bra with spaghetti straps on model
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "THIS BRA…..IS SO CUTE!. Thank you, Lululemon, for this bra! It’s so cute, and it’s my first time trying them, and I’m so happy! ❤️" —Madison 

    Price: $58 (available in sizes 2–14 and seven colors)

    6. A half zip, pullover sweater with unique, ribbed detailing to elevate your cozy ensemble to chic sophistication.

    half zip sweater with ribbed detailing
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this pullover. It’s the perfect layer when I start teaching. It’s lightweight and the perfect length. New favorite!!" —Knapperoo

    Price: $128 (available in sizes 0–14 and five colors)

    7. A Lululemon Define jacket, aka a relaxed take on the classic version to ensure you stay both cozy and on-trend. It's giving '90s Barbie!

    oversized lululemon align jacket in pink
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I love this jacket way more than I thought I would... It's an elegant take on the awesome windbreaker jackets of the early '90s. Great for those days where you need a light layer." —Erin

    Price: $138 (available in sizes 0–14 and four colors)

    8. A pair of high-rise Align leggings because they're the only pants I've ever worn that feel more comfortable than being naked. These ones even have pockets!

    model wearing the coral leggings
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Feels like butter on. Best leggings hands down." —Amandam

    Price: $128+ (available in sizes 0–20, four lengths, and 14 colors)

    9. A lightweight, long sleeve shirt featuring a seamless, breathable design that is so comfortable you might forget you're even wearing it.

    model wearing the white shirt
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I love this top! It’s amazing for running, hiking, the gym, etc. I have it in a few colors. :)" —Chels

    Price: $78 (available in sizes 0–20 and nine colors)

    10. An oversized, half-zip sweater made of plush fleece that will have you feeling like you're wrapped in a fluffy cloud. And trust me, when the cold weather rolls in, there's no other way you're going to want to feel.

    half zip fleece jacket
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "A great piece for cold days! So warm!" —Donna Chalfant

    Price: $148 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors)

    11. An oh-so-soft halter top not only a winner on its own but also designed to look adorable under your favorite fall cardigan.

    Navy halter tank
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Such a cute top! Super cute and so seamless. It gives a very snatched effect. Please come out with more colors!!!" —Steph

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 0–20 and four colors)

    12. A cozy puffer jacket guaranteed to become your go-to piece for the next six months. This one gets bonus points for its roomy pockets and removable hood.

    brown puffer jacket on model
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I love this jacket madly. The color is wonderful, and it's going to keep me warm on trips to colder places. I'm excited to own it. Love the removable hood." —Bethany

    Price: $298 (available in sizes 0–14 and seven colors)

    13. A pair of high-rise cargo pants that effortlessly blend functionality, fashion, and comfort, making them a must-have for any wardrobe.

    cargo cream pants on Lululemon
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Love the fabric and color! They are my favorite new neutral pants that go with so many tops! Wash well and even accidentally dried them, and they didn’t shrink at all." —Hulsey22

    Price: $148 (available in sizes 24–33 and four colors)

    14. A silk-blend, long-sleeve top featuring a twisted bodice to take you straight from your yoga sesh to a stylish dinner without even needing to change.

    long sleeve top with twisted bodice
    Lululemon

    Price: $68 (available in sizes XS–XL and four colors)

    15. A half-zip sweater dress because sometimes you want to feel both stylish and warm without needing to put pants on (there's no better cause, imo).

    sweater dress on model
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "It arrived today, and I immediately tried it on. I have the loungewear set, so I knew this would be as soft and comfy. The color is beautiful."  —Lupe

    Price: $138 (available in sizes 0–14 and four colors)

    16. An oversized, cable knit sweater giving Rory Gilmore (IYKYK!) which means you basically have to wear this every day and drink copious amounts of coffee in some local bookstore. I don't make the rules!!

    white knitted sweater on model
    Lululemon

    I bought this sweater last week and can personally confirm it feels like you are wearing a weighted blanket in the best way possible. Recommend sizing down!

    Price: $148 (available in sizes XS–XL and three colors)

    17. A vest that is *takes deep breath* water-resistant, windproof, and insulated for added protection against the elements that are sure to be thrown at you this fall and winter season.

    model wearing the green vest
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I LOVE THIS VEST! It is comfy! My favorite vest of ALL!" —Leslie

    Price: $168 (available in sizes 0–14 and five colors)

    18. A buttery bodysuit to serve as the perfect base to any fall look. Add some crew-cut socks and a flannel or even pull on your favorite pair of sweats for an easy fit.

    green bodysuit on model
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Leaves you looking good! Loveeee the color." —Natt

    Price: $128 (available in sizes 0–20, three lengths, and three colors)

    19. A pair of classic and totally breathable biker shorts because, well, Princess Diana season is in every season, imo.

    brown biker shorts on model
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I love the fit, and the fabric is amazing. Pockets are the right size for my phone, so all good!" —Lynne Jackson

    Price: $59+ (originally $74; available in sizes 0–14 and four colors)

    20. A wool-blend cardigan so comfy, you won't feel the need to take it off when you get home — basically, it's like wearing a chic bathrobe all day long. What more could you want?

    Cream cardigan on model
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "One of my go-to pieces, love this for the fall!" —MVKP

    Price: $148 (available in sizes 0–14 and two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.