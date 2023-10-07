20 Stylish Things From Lululemon You’ll End Up Living In For The Foreseeable Future

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A buttery soft, sweat-wicking tennis skirt that will look equally as stylish off the court as it will on it.
2. A pair of dance-inspired joggers featuring ultra-cool ruching that will make you feel like you're wearing pajama bottoms but look like you put effort in to get dressed.
3. A pair of wide leg sweats I personally haven't been able to take off. Lululemon describes the fabric as "peach-fuzz soft," and I simply couldn't have said it better myself.
4. A cotton-blend, classic tee *so* perfect you'll never need to buy another — but you'll probably end up wanting to grab a few more colors.
5. A weightless sports bra featuring a sweetheart neckline and a longline bodice that is simply *dying* to be shown off at your next spin class or even your next trip to the coffee shop.
6. A half zip, pullover sweater with unique, ribbed detailing to elevate your cozy ensemble to chic sophistication.
7. A Lululemon Define jacket, aka a relaxed take on the classic version to ensure you stay both cozy and on-trend. It's giving '90s Barbie!
8. A pair of high-rise Align leggings because they're the only pants I've ever worn that feel more comfortable than being naked. These ones even have pockets!
9. A lightweight, long sleeve shirt featuring a seamless, breathable design that is so comfortable you might forget you're even wearing it.
10. An oversized, half-zip sweater made of plush fleece that will have you feeling like you're wrapped in a fluffy cloud. And trust me, when the cold weather rolls in, there's no other way you're going to want to feel.
11. An oh-so-soft halter top not only a winner on its own but also designed to look adorable under your favorite fall cardigan.
12. A cozy puffer jacket guaranteed to become your go-to piece for the next six months. This one gets bonus points for its roomy pockets and removable hood.
13. A pair of high-rise cargo pants that effortlessly blend functionality, fashion, and comfort, making them a must-have for any wardrobe.
14. A silk-blend, long-sleeve top featuring a twisted bodice to take you straight from your yoga sesh to a stylish dinner without even needing to change.
15. A half-zip sweater dress because sometimes you want to feel both stylish and warm without needing to put pants on (there's no better cause, imo).
16. An oversized, cable knit sweater giving Rory Gilmore (IYKYK!) which means you basically have to wear this every day and drink copious amounts of coffee in some local bookstore. I don't make the rules!!
17. A vest that is *takes deep breath* water-resistant, windproof, and insulated for added protection against the elements that are sure to be thrown at you this fall and winter season.
18. A buttery bodysuit to serve as the perfect base to any fall look. Add some crew-cut socks and a flannel or even pull on your favorite pair of sweats for an easy fit.
19. A pair of classic and totally breathable biker shorts because, well, Princess Diana season is in every season, imo.
20. A wool-blend cardigan so comfy, you won't feel the need to take it off when you get home — basically, it's like wearing a chic bathrobe all day long. What more could you want?
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.