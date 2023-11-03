15 Products That’ll Make Any Homebody Say “Yes Please”

1. A lightweight, sleep jumpsuit that was *literally* made using the same fabric as Sijo's signature sheets. Yup, you read that right — pajamas that are as comfortable as your bed.
2. An ultrasonic humidifier featuring guided meditations, a built-in essential oil diffuser, and an easy-to-clean design. It even offers both cool and warm mist options to best suit your needs.
3. A set of eight basalt hot stones so you never have to leave your house for a spa-like experience again.
4. A luxe, chenille cushion with a carrying handle and a phone pocket to easily upgrade your daily meditation ritual.
5. A reversible yoga mat made from all-natural, biodegradable rubber for the days where you'd much rather follow along to a YouTube video than head to your local studio.
6. A sleek, electric kettle equipped with a precision pour spout and exact temperature control so you can enjoy a barista-level cup of tea without the social interaction.
7. A totally cute, portable table lamp sporting 10 hours of adjustable light on a single charge to transform any space in your house into the perfect reading nook.
8. A sustainably sourced candle that hits all the marks: 1. A showstopping fragrance with notes of orchid, lily, and moss, 2. It's free from synthetic dyes, parabens, and pthalates, and 3. Are you seeing this packaging!?
10. A set of three nesting trays for storing all those little things: keys, jewelry, lipsticks, and headphones. Isn't a home just better when everything has a place?
11. A Vitamin-C and aromatherapy-infused showerhead that helps optimize water pressure, neutralize residues, AND conserve water. Talk about a shower experience you'll never want to end!
13. A rich, aromatherapy balm with notes of lavender, palmarosa, and ylang ylang for a relaxing nighttime routine like no other.
15. A rose quartz eye mask that is packed with benefits: not only does it look cute, but it can help reduce puffiness, fatigue, and strained muscles.
