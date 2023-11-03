Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    15 Products That’ll Make Any Homebody Say “Yes Please”

    There truly is no place like home and these products from our Goodful shop can help you enjoy time indoors.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A lightweight, sleep jumpsuit that was *literally* made using the same fabric as Sijo's signature sheets. Yup, you read that right — pajamas that are as comfortable as your bed.

    green sleep jumpsuit on model
    Goodful

    Price: $77 (originally $110; available in sizes S–XXL and four colors)

    2. An ultrasonic humidifier featuring guided meditations, a built-in essential oil diffuser, and an easy-to-clean design. It even offers both cool and warm mist options to best suit your needs.

    humidifier with essential oil diffuser and a remote
    Goodful

    Price: $74.99 (originally $149.99)

    3. A set of eight basalt hot stones so you never have to leave your house for a spa-like experience again.

    Goodful

    These bad boys, which come with a bottle of their classic massage therapy oil and a warming station, are also equipped with ambient therapy lights to help boost the wellness benefits.

    Price: $259.99

    4. A luxe, chenille cushion with a carrying handle and a phone pocket to easily upgrade your daily meditation ritual.

    white meditation circle cushion
    Goodful

    Price: $60.50 (originally $110)

    5. A reversible yoga mat made from all-natural, biodegradable rubber for the days where you'd much rather follow along to a YouTube video than head to your local studio.

    mode on blue yoga mat
    Goodful

    Price: $108 (available in two colors)

    6. A sleek, electric kettle equipped with a precision pour spout and exact temperature control so you can enjoy a barista-level cup of tea without the social interaction.

    model holding white kettle
    Goodful

    Promising review: "This kettle is beautiful. It adds a nice look to my kitchen. I love how it maintains its temp with a hold feature. I use it mostly for pour over coffee and the occasional pot of tea. The handle fits comfortably in my hand for control of water flow. If you are looking for a well-made, good quality, solid gooseneck electric kettle, then the Fellow Stagg EKG Kettle is right for you." —Melinda P.

    Price: $195 (available in 11 colors)

    7. A totally cute, portable table lamp sporting 10 hours of adjustable light on a single charge to transform any space in your house into the perfect reading nook.

    portable lamp on a bookshelf
    Goodful

    Price: $250 (available in three colors)

    8. A sustainably sourced candle that hits all the marks: 1. A showstopping fragrance with notes of orchid, lily, and moss, 2. It's free from synthetic dyes, parabens, and pthalates, and 3. Are you seeing this packaging!?

    candle with vine detailing
    Goodful

    Promising review: "Love this scent! Also, the container is beautiful. Will definitely buy again." —Chelsea

    Price: $36+ (available in two sizes)

    9. An oh-so-soft checkered pillow to add a touch of style and comfort to your sofa.

    white and tan checkered couch pillow
    Goodful

    Price: $33.60 (originally $48)

    10. A set of three nesting trays for storing all those little things: keys, jewelry, lipsticks, and headphones. Isn't a home just better when everything has a place?

    Three stacking trays nestled on top of one another
    Goodful

    Price: $48 (available in five colors)

    11. A Vitamin-C and aromatherapy-infused showerhead that helps optimize water pressure, neutralize residues, AND conserve water. Talk about a shower experience you'll never want to end!

    showerhead with built-in filter
    Goodful

    Price: $130

    12. A jar of lavender mineral bath salts to soak the day away.

    jar of mineral bath salts
    Goodful

    Price: $38

    13. A rich, aromatherapy balm with notes of lavender, palmarosa, and ylang ylang for a relaxing nighttime routine like no other.

    model applying aromatherapy balm to wrist
    Goodful

    Promising review: "My husband of 10 years has always struggled with sleep. Over the years I have tried everything and nothing has worked until now...he was very skeptical but is now amazed. Thank you so much." —Brione MacMillan

    Price: $25

    14. A Mesopotamian-inspired, glass incense holder to flood your home with your favorite scents.

    gray glass incense holder
    Goodful

    Price: $28 (available in four colors)

    15. A rose quartz eye mask that is packed with benefits: not only does it look cute, but it can help reduce puffiness, fatigue, and strained muscles.

    model wearing rose quartz eye mask
    Goodful

    If this mask doesn't scream "cancelled plans," I don't know what does.

    Price: $75

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.