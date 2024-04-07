26 Exercise Products That Let You Get Fit While Doing Something Else

With the bar down, you can walk up to 3.8 mph; with the bar up, you can run up to 7.6 mph (!). It has a LED display to track speed, distance, time, and calories and is controlled by a remote control. The treadmill supports up to 265 pounds.

Promising review: "I chose this treadmill because of the great customer service reviews and the fact that it was easily movable and compact and goes up to a speed to allow jogging/running. It's been fantastic to use while working from home. I was worried about it being hard to type or read while using it, but I usually walk at a speed of 2.4–2.6 mph while actively working — emails, technical editing, plan review, phone calls (haven't tried higher than that) — and have had no issues. I've been walking about 4 to 6 miles at a time. I also have had no issues moving it around myself with the rollers when I need to (I'm 5'4), and it's not heavy at all, maybe just a little awkward to maneuver if you're working with a tight space. I had my mom (5 foot 1 and slight build) try to lift it because she was also interested in purchasing one, and she also had no issues moving it around. My husband (~170 pounds) will walk on it after work while watching TV for a few miles at 3–3.5 mph, but neither of us has tried running on it consistently. We live on the top floor of an apartment complex and have also gotten no complaints about noise issues, but again, haven't run on it yet. As of now, I definitely recommend it!" —Amazon Customer

