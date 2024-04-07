26 Exercise Products That Let You Get Fit While Doing Something Else

1. A bestselling weighted fitness hoop that you can ~give a spin~ while watching the newest season of Succession or listening to music. It helps strengthen your core, relieve lower back pain from long days of sitting, and shake off stress — with all the glee you used to have once upon a time in recess. FWIW, I am literally adding this to cart as we speak.
The waist is adjustable up to 43 inches.
Promising review: "Like many folks, I have struggled with finding an exercise that I enjoy and will actually keep doing. It is so easy to do, it is as fun as doing cardio can be, and I have been able to do it on a regular basis. I use it for around 30 minutes, three to five times a week. I am definitely sweating by the time I’m done, but since it’s so easy to do once you get the hang of it, I feel powerful and proud of myself. (I’ve listened to podcasts, watched TV, and even read while hooping with it.) It is fairly noisy but not terrible, so keep that in mind." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. Or a weighted toy hoop if you want to truly go ~back to basics~. Pop on The Office or grab a book, and you'll have a grand old time — and strengthen your hips, abs, and legs as ya go.
This hoop weighs 3 pounds.
Promising review: "I've been using this three to four times per week for over two years now. It stays together, it shows no signs of wear, and I still love using it! I bought this because I wanted to exercise my abs without doing crunches. Using this hoop, I saw noticeable results within the first month. It has improved my overall core strength. I started out at just a few minutes per day and did experience some bruising while I was getting used to it. I like to read or watch TV while using it." —sl
Sports Hoop is a California-based small biz that manufactures different kinds of weighted fitness hoops.
Get it from Amazon for $38.95.
3. A low-impact under-the-desk elliptical for when you're working at your desk or chilling on your couch with a book or a show. It'll release nervous energy and keep your muscles loose as you keep on keepin' on.
It also comes with a digital display that tracks time, speed, and distance, as well as eight different modes of resistance, so you can tailor it to your needs.
Promising reviews: "Great quality for the price. I have thoroughly enjoyed the elliptical under my desk. For stressful times and boring meetings, it is wonderful. It is amazingly quiet as well." —Jenny
"Already obsessed with this machine! It feels great, gets my blood flowing, and is a great energy release! I am already recommending it to friends. It comes assembled out of the box and is lightweight enough; no complaints at all. The screen is really clear and easy to read. I know this will help me with stress! Thank you!!" —Stephen Dale
Get it from Amazon for $108.78+ (available in four colors).
4. A Shark Tank–approved pair of weighted bangles you can wear on your wrists or ankles to give you an added workout while you do literally anything else — cook dinner, run errands, text, or simply stomp around your office to avoid working.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Brittany Ross has these: "I got the 2-pound weights as a Christmas gift, and as someone who is ~not~ the most enthusiastic when it comes to most forms of exercise, I think these are a great option if you want to get a little more out of even a simple walk around the block. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing with their pretty colors and matte finish, but they're also quite comfortable, given that they're adding extra resistance to your movements. I highly recommend if you want to make things a little more challenging for yourself while feeling good about wearing them in public. I got several compliments on them while I was out and about!"
Promising review: "I fell in love with the color selection and decided to give them a shot. They're one of my favorite purchases to date, because I use these ALL. THE. TIME. When I'm cleaning, organizing, or doing little chores around the house, I slip these on for subtle extra resistance, and when I'm doing bodyweight workouts, I have them on. They are so comfortable, and I can tell they've been helping me. I can't recommend them enough <3." —Ashley
Get a set of two weights from Amazon for $55+ (available in 10 colors).
5. A multicolored, beginner-friendly basic dumbbells set that you can do curls with as you talk on the phone or watch TV. It comes with a buildable stand to make storage easy.
The set includes six dumbbells in three sizes: 2, 3, and 5 pounds. The weights are hexagonally shaped, so they won't roll away if set on the ground.
Promising review: "Five stars. Very sturdy, love how they stack! I now do some arm workouts while watching TV." —Kolyn
Get a set from Amazon for $13.53+. PS: Check out this adjustable weight bench if you'd like to buy more strength training equipment.
6. A bestselling 2-in-1 electric treadmill for getting in a walk as you're typing, or a run as your TV unfurls the messiest season of Married at First Sight to date. It also arrives fully assembled, which we all know is *no* small thing.
With the bar down, you can walk up to 3.8 mph; with the bar up, you can run up to 7.6 mph (!). It has a LED display to track speed, distance, time, and calories and is controlled by a remote control. The treadmill supports up to 265 pounds.
Promising review: "I chose this treadmill because of the great customer service reviews and the fact that it was easily movable and compact and goes up to a speed to allow jogging/running. It's been fantastic to use while working from home. I was worried about it being hard to type or read while using it, but I usually walk at a speed of 2.4–2.6 mph while actively working — emails, technical editing, plan review, phone calls (haven't tried higher than that) — and have had no issues. I've been walking about 4 to 6 miles at a time. I also have had no issues moving it around myself with the rollers when I need to (I'm 5'4), and it's not heavy at all, maybe just a little awkward to maneuver if you're working with a tight space. I had my mom (5 foot 1 and slight build) try to lift it because she was also interested in purchasing one, and she also had no issues moving it around. My husband (~170 pounds) will walk on it after work while watching TV for a few miles at 3–3.5 mph, but neither of us has tried running on it consistently. We live on the top floor of an apartment complex and have also gotten no complaints about noise issues, but again, haven't run on it yet. As of now, I definitely recommend it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $359.99 (available in four colors).
7. A portable stair strider to use sitting or standing that'll put your legs, core, and back muscles to work while you catch up on your to-do list or the latest podcast episode of Celebrity Memoir Bookclub. It takes up barely any space and comes with cords you can use to work your arms, too.
It also has adjustable tension and a monitor that displays your number of strides, calories burned, and workout time. Pro tip: You can try pedaling forward or backward to target different muscles!
Promising review: "Mine is perfection. Whisper-quiet, good quality. I use it under my desk at work and at home in my TV chair. You can feel it in your thighs very quickly. A good way to keep the blood flowing if you have a lot of sitting time. I'm impressed with the construction. It was easy to put together." —Kelli Perkins
Get it from Amazon for $113.84.
8. A balance board that reviewers love for building core strength and balance while they're working at a standing desk or Netflix-ing. It promises to be anything but boring.
Promising reviews: "I use my Whirly Board for hours a day! It is the perfect companion to my stand-up desk in my home office, and it certainly beats sitting in a desk chair all day! I had tried a Fit Board, but it was too flimsy and giving for prolonged use. The Whirly Board is rock solid, made from quality materials, and stands up to all-day use. I have been using it for nearly a month, and my balance and strength in my core muscles, calves, ankles, and knees are all improving. I typically wear sneakers to maintain a solid grip on the board. I truly cannot say enough about this product." —Sharon E Gorman
"My entire family is enjoying this board. We use it to balance while watching TV. It is a lot of fun and definitely works your core and balance. Great for beginners!" —KS
Whirly Board is a Wisconsin-based small business that makes high-quality balancing boards to engage your core muscles.
Get it from Amazon for $149.95+ (available with two grip types).
9. A lightweight indoor climber for a full-body workout that's easy on your knees and ankles, and *most importantly* that you can park in front of your TV to use as you continue bingeing your favorite series. Reviewers say this baby will give you the workout of your life.
Promising reviews: "This is one of the hardest workout machines I've used. It looked so simple, and it fits the space in my apartment perfectly. I thought I could spend 20 minutes a day on it, no problem; however, I'm working on going a minute straight. It kills my legs, but in a good way! 💪🏻" —Andrea White
"One of the most excellent exercising machines I have ever used. You do have to try out different levels and paces of pedaling to suit your needs. I highly recommend it; it takes up so little space. I keep it in front of my TV so I can always use the time to do both things: enjoy my favorite show and stay fit. A great creation, indeed!" —Chelsea Trivett
Get it from Amazon for $179.
10. A durable and impressively quiet fitness trampoline that'll be the most fun cardio of your life. You can put on a movie, audiobook, or some music when you jump, and just by bouncing, you'll strengthen your core, legs, and butt. Some reviewers even report gaming on the trampoline. Is this not literal jumping for joy?!
Read more about the potential benefits of rebounding exercise!
Promising reviews: "Exercise has never been so much fun. I use it every day! Excellent product, really happy with it. It’s very versatile, helps with balance and coordination — love it! And it’s quiet, so my downstairs neighbor is not annoyed. I purchased the 48-inch size, and so glad I did, so I can do jumping jacks, etc." —Falcor
"I can't believe how easy this rebounder is to assemble! I put it together by myself in about 40 minutes. The tool included makes attaching the bungees quick and easy. The bounce is so much better than the inexpensive, spring rebounder I had before and is perfect for jogging. I watch TV or listen to an audiobook while jumping." —Online Shopper
Get it from Amazon for $209.99+ (available in two sizes and in seven colors).
11. An ergonomic exercise ball chair to strengthen your core and align your spine while you're just doing the daily at work. Plus, bouncing on this thing'll help you focus. You and this exercise ball = a dream team.
It's designed for folks from 5'–5'11" tall and comes with a classic exercise ball, materials to put together the chair, an air pump, and a desk chair exercise guide. The ball is removable from the chair, so you can also use it on its own. And if you need a taller chair, leg extenders that add 2 inches are available separately!
Promising reviews: "This chair is so much more than a punchline on Portlandia. I have used it for over a year in my office job. Funny looks? Sure. But it's not for them; it's about my health and lower lumbar strength. For the first few weeks, I had a 'regular' chair close by, to ease the transition. Now I wish that I could take my chair with me to client locations. I used to 'sit' with my chair rolled all the way under the desk, leaned back, so that my butt and shoulders were the only thing supported. This balance chair forces you to sit up straight and support yourself. It will force you to strengthen your legs, back, and shoulders. You will find yourself sitting more upright even when you are not using the chair." —Micah
"This allows me to work a little bit on my core strength just by doing what I do for 8.5 hours a day, anyway. I can also bounce around to music while I'm on the phone, which is a huge plus. If I had the money, I would buy this for everyone I know. It's very comfortable, and I don't see myself switching back to the chair I had before, which made me feel very tired and sluggish. The biggest thing I have noticed is the difference in my back pain. I feel stronger, and I don't slouch as much when I do sit in a regular chair." —Brittany Austin
Get it from Amazon for $69.98+ (available in four colors).
12. A compact stationary bike if you don't need any bells and whistles and just wanna get in a workout in front of the TV. It sports adjustable resistance, a multifunctional display, and a comfy padded seat.
The display tracks time, speed, distance, and more.
Promising review: "This bike is a great addition to our home exercise room. It is very similar to the Spin bikes you find in the gym. I love riding with classes that I stream, while my family prefers to ride while watching TV. Great customer service thus far, too. They provided an assembly instruction video and have answered emails promptly." —GEB
Get it from Amazon for $229.99 (available in two colors).