We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

20 Cozy But Stylish Items Of Target Clothing You’ll Never Want To Take Off

BRB living in flared leggings until further notice.

Hanna Williams
Hanna Williams

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A maxi, slip dress sporting a V-neckline and a side slit so you can show up *stunning* to that dinner date without even trying.

model wearing the black maxi dress
Target

Promising review: "Absolutely stunning dress. I received many compliments." — Yesi 

Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and six colors)

2. A pair of go-with-anything, yarn shorts because versatility is king when it comes to minimal-effort at home looks.

model wearing the light wash yarn shorts
target

Promising review: "My daughter loves this set. It’s comfortable. Fits wonderfully and washes great." —Fashionable mom

Price: $18.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and three washes)

3. A pair of high-rise, woven joggers allowing you to enjoy the comfort of sweatpants while still receiving compliments from friends and coworkers.

model wearing the brown jogger pants
Target

Promising review: "I bought these pants to try to look like professional pants at work, but have the comfort of joggers. I thought I would be barely skating by by not being in trouble for my lack of professionalism when wearing these pants. I was pleasantly surprised by the amount of compliments I got when I dressed them up with my work shoes and tops. Multiple people complement me every time I wear them and the comfort is there 100%. I should buy them and every color they were a great investment!" —J

Price: $27.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and two colors)

4. A cotton-blend, denim shirtdress to comfortably transition between seasons. Cute, trendy, and oh so stylish.

denim mini shirt dress
Target

Promising review: "This is hands down the best denim dress I’ve ever owned. Fit comfortably, like a glove. Don’t sleep on this, buy it." —Momofboys 

Price: $40 (available in sizes 00–30)

5. A spaghetti strap bodysuit you'll find yourself reaching for again and again. Easy to style, just slip this on with a pair of loose pants and you'll be ready to go.

model wearing the ruby bodysuit
Target

Promising review: "I'm really impressed with these inexpensive tank tops. I love them more than I thought I would. The thin straps make it look more dressier to wear out paired with some heels. It was extremely comfortable and I love that it had extra coverage at the top. I wore this with just pasties and I felt great. I personally don’t like thong bottoms so this was perfect for me and so was the length." —Ness

Price: $12 (available in sizes XXS–4X and five colors)

6. A pair of high-rise jeans, that, to put it simply, do. not. miss. I've turned so many friends into budget-denim believers with these bad boys.

high rise black jeans on model
Target

Promising review: "In the two years since I bought these pants, I have worn them multiple times every week and I changed my whole style around them. Not to be dramatic... but they are the greatest pants of all time. These pants are amazing, and they have held up pretty well for how much I wear them! The off-white color is AWESOME for neutral-colored outfits/style. The fit (at least for me) is perfect. These pants fit exactly how I like them (straight on legs, fitted on waist). I also appreciate that there's nothing weird going on like rips or flaire. They're classy and simple yet so, so unique in that no other jeans do what they do. They're the most reliable and versatile jeans, which is why they are a STAPLE for me and go with pretty much everything I wear. I can dress these up or down to go to virtually anything, and they're comfortable enough that I never get tired of wearing them. I have never gotten so many compliments on any other piece of clothing! I can't recommend these enough. I've looked over the past two years to buy more jeans like them, but I have not found a single jean that compares. I've started to wear mine down, and when they come back in stock, I'm buying two more at least. At this point, I actually don't know what I'd do without them." —Roseann 

Price: $36 (available in sizes 00–30, including short and long fits, and two washes) 

7. A crisp and clean tee to replace the overworn one you've been wearing since college.

model wearing the navy tee
Target

Promising review: "I absolutely love these shirts! I have them in every color! Lightweight & great price! Will definitely purchase more!" —Destanie 

Price: $6 (available in sizes XS–4X and eight colors)

8. A classic, breathable blazer to look like you have your life figured out — even if you wish you were still in your fluffy robe.

model wearing the black blazer
Target

Promising review: "I really like this blazer a lot. When I wanna look comfy but still a bit presentable I use this blazer a lot :)" —Samantha 

Price: $38 (available in sizes XS–4X)

9. A cotton-blend, front-tie sweater (with pockets!) that is *basically* the professional version of your favorite, fluffy robe.

model wearing the brown wrap sweater
Target

Promising review: "So comfy and snuggly to wear!" —Louise 

Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–4X and two colors)

10. A simple-to-style, button-up shirt to easily pair with shorts, and skirts in the summer and slacks and jeans as the weather starts to turn.

model wearing the white button up shirt
target

Promising review: "I love stylish and comfortable this shirt is! It can be easily dressed up or down, I need it in more colors!" —Valeria

Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X)

11. A pair of stretchy, flared leggings with a wide waistband that are as equally on trend as they are totally comfy.

flared leggings with wide waistband on model
Target

Promising review: "Love these pants. Now have them in all colors. They wash and wear great. The legs are just wide enough to wear my prosthetic leg." —Sheila

Price: $20 (available in sizes XXS–1X and two colors)

12. A long sleeve, maxi dress so you can look put together without having to match a top and bottoms.

long sleeve patterned maxi dress on model
Target

Promising review: "I love the soft flowiness to this dress! It is perfect for fall or winter parties and could easily be dressed up or worn in more casual gatherings. It would also be great for family pictures. The arms are sheer and it gathers comfortably at the waist. Will definitely be my go to dress this season." —SnohomishTargetLover

Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

13. A classic, henley tunic made from a cotton blend fabric and featuring the cutest buttons crafted from coconuts. Yup, you read that right: coconuts.

henley tee on model
Target

Promising review: "This shirt is awesome. I love the buttons, the quality of the cotton, and the length. I am tall with a long torso, and this fits beautifully." —ZoeM

Price: $15.30 (originally $18; available in sizes 1X–4X)

14. An open-front cardigan because there are few pieces in this world comfier (and cuter!) than the humble, knitted cardigan.

open front cardigan on model
Taget

Promising review: "Love this sweater! it has pretty detailing on the sleeves. looks great with dresses and pants!" —LKE57

Price: $30 (available in sizes XS–4X and seven colors)

15. An essential, V-neck tank top that is A.) easy to style, B.) high quality, and C.) totally compliment worthy.

model wearing the pink tank top
Target

Promising review: "Super cute top! Doesn't wrinkle." —Bri

Price: $12 (originally $15; available in sizes XXS–3X and three colors)

16. An easy to style, and an even easier to wear, satin tube top that will *actually* stay up all on its own. A new addition to my wardrobe — the soft, satin material reminds me of my favorite nightgown.

pink satin tube top on model
Target

Price: $15.30 (originally $18; available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

17. A classic, denim shacket for pairing with all of your favorite looks. The worn-in, oversized feel will ensure maximum comfort all day long.

denim shacket on model
Target

Promising review: "Saw it the store and had to have it. It is comfortable and goes with many different outfits." —Aunt B

Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–4X)

18. A stretchy, athletic skort featuring an elastic waistband and roomy pockets so you can upgrade your HGW with little to no effort.

model wearing the purple skort
Target

Promising review: "Great price for a great skirt. The length is not too short but not too long. The material is very nice and breathable. I love the waistband and it feels comfortable for a long time." —Shopgal 

Price: $28 (available in sizes XS–4X and four colors)

19. A sleeveless jumpsuit with a smocked bodice, because, well, there's no piece of clothing that screams "I have my life together" more than a jumpsuit.

black jumpsuit and spaghetti straps on model
Target

Promising review: "The material is comfy and cool and fits great! The pockets are strangely low but otherwise, I really love this jumpsuit!" —Suja Hall

Price: $39.99 (available in sizes XS–L)

20. A sweater dress for those in-office work days where you *literally* can't be bothered to put on pants.

model wearing the green sweater dress
Target

Promising review: "This is a perfect fitting sweater dress and has become a work staple!!!" —Janet N

Price: $29.75 (originally $35; available in sizes S–XL)

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.