20 Cozy But Stylish Items Of Target Clothing You’ll Never Want To Take Off

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A maxi, slip dress sporting a V-neckline and a side slit so you can show up *stunning* to that dinner date without even trying.
2. A pair of go-with-anything, yarn shorts because versatility is king when it comes to minimal-effort at home looks.
3. A pair of high-rise, woven joggers allowing you to enjoy the comfort of sweatpants while still receiving compliments from friends and coworkers.
4. A cotton-blend, denim shirtdress to comfortably transition between seasons. Cute, trendy, and oh so stylish.
5. A spaghetti strap bodysuit you'll find yourself reaching for again and again. Easy to style, just slip this on with a pair of loose pants and you'll be ready to go.
6. A pair of high-rise jeans, that, to put it simply, do. not. miss. I've turned so many friends into budget-denim believers with these bad boys.
8. A classic, breathable blazer to look like you have your life figured out — even if you wish you were still in your fluffy robe.
9. A cotton-blend, front-tie sweater (with pockets!) that is *basically* the professional version of your favorite, fluffy robe.
10. A simple-to-style, button-up shirt to easily pair with shorts, and skirts in the summer and slacks and jeans as the weather starts to turn.
11. A pair of stretchy, flared leggings with a wide waistband that are as equally on trend as they are totally comfy.
12. A long sleeve, maxi dress so you can look put together without having to match a top and bottoms.
13. A classic, henley tunic made from a cotton blend fabric and featuring the cutest buttons crafted from coconuts. Yup, you read that right: coconuts.
14. An open-front cardigan because there are few pieces in this world comfier (and cuter!) than the humble, knitted cardigan.
15. An essential, V-neck tank top that is A.) easy to style, B.) high quality, and C.) totally compliment worthy.
16. An easy to style, and an even easier to wear, satin tube top that will *actually* stay up all on its own. A new addition to my wardrobe — the soft, satin material reminds me of my favorite nightgown.
17. A classic, denim shacket for pairing with all of your favorite looks. The worn-in, oversized feel will ensure maximum comfort all day long.
18. A stretchy, athletic skort featuring an elastic waistband and roomy pockets so you can upgrade your HGW with little to no effort.
19. A sleeveless jumpsuit with a smocked bodice, because, well, there's no piece of clothing that screams "I have my life together" more than a jumpsuit.
20. A sweater dress for those in-office work days where you *literally* can't be bothered to put on pants.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.