Just 15 Pairs Of Shoes From Nordstrom Because It’s Time You Invested In Your Feet’s Happiness

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of On Cloud 5 running shoes that *actually* live up to their name. Made with CloudTec® cushioning molded from Zero-Gravity foam, you can basically guarantee comfort into your last mile.
2. A pair of classic, menswear-inspired loafers for the days when you want to get a little dressed up without the feeling of pinched toes.
3. A pair of ankle booties featuring a square toe, block heel, and flexible, cushioned foot soles so you can enjoy this gorg style without any discomfort.
5. Or a pair of ultra mini Uggs for an even shorter cut with that same cloud-like cushion and faux fur comfort.
6. A pair of Tory Burch ballet flats because sometimes you just need to slip into something more comfortable (meaning flats). These bad boys, which are totally cute, are slim enough to store in your bag for the moment you need them.
7. A pair of slip-on Birkenstocks made with a natural cork and latex footbed designed to stimulate circulation and improve balance. Talk about a shoe working double time!
8. A pair of Mary Jane pumps fore the reason that this style never. misses. and reviewers love how comfy these are even with the block heel!
9. A pair of waterproof booties crafted from soft leather so you can enjoy the added comfort of dry socks on a rainy day.
10. A pair of totally sleek, slip-on sneakers sporting a contoured footbed and hefty arch support for the days when you're going to be spending most of the time on your feet.
11. A pair of vintage-inspired clogs made with lightweight cushioning that absorbs impact and distributes weight for maximum comfort in every step.
12. A pair of polished pumps you won't dread putting on thanks to their ultra-comfortable design and super cute look.
13. A pair of trendy, block heels with a buckled strap one reviewer described as being as comfortable as wearing flats — and if that doesn't convince you, I'm not sure what else I can say.
14. A pair of slingback kitten heels that will *actually* stay put and be comfortable all night thanks to their elastic strap and cushioned footbed.
15. A pair of cushioned, knee-high boots because it's quite literally made for walking, especially when the weather is still a little unpredictable. Protect as much skin as you can during those chilly semi-winter, semi-spring days.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.