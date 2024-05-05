BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Activewear Pieces From Amazon That Are So Good You’ll Be Running To Buy Them

    Get your running shoes out.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    1. A lightweight, crew neck that is just as good for running errands as it is working out. This is the perfect transition piece as the weather decides if it's gonna be mildly cool or disgustingly hot.

    Promising review: “I live in this sweater. I go to sleep in it. I work out in it. I go on (casual) dates in this. I lounge around my house in it. It’s so comfy and so cute!" —Diane

    Price: $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 26 colors)

    2. Or a lightweight zip-up jacket if you prefer something you can let blow in the breeze. It's super stretchy and easy to move in — perfect for every form of exercise.

    reviewer in athletic wear holding a medal, standing at a finish line. She&#x27;s smiling and wearing sunglasses and a cap
    Promising review: “This is a buttery soft athletic jacket that will go well with leggings. The material is so soft, thin, and gives that chic athletic look with some "stretch". Definitely not a jacket to keep you warm though so it's more appropriate for warmer weather days.” —AmazonCustomer

    Price: $29.96 (available in sizes XS–L and 16  colors)

    3. A three-pack of leggings in case you just want to start your collection from scratch. Reviewers love their ultra-soft, buttery feel.

    Promising review: “Purchased twice and product is great for working out and especially for yoga. I am short wasted and enjoy the high waist option. I am 5' 5" and 220 and XL fits great. Must have addition to your legging collection with the butter soft fabric.” —Sarah Linville

    Price: $22.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 32 color packs)

    4. A perfectly relaxed, crewneck shirt to serve as the perfect base to any athleisure look and that will keep you looking chic at your boxing class.

    reviewer in a mirror selfie wearing a knotted white t-shirt and blue leggings
    Promising review: “Much better looking than just a regular t-shirt! The lightweight fabric is very comfortable - great for the gym, running errands, and you can dress it up for work or dining out. I am 5'4" 155 lbs and it's long enough to wear with skinny jeans or leggings. Shirt is a little bit stretchy, and not the softest fabric but still comfortable. I bought the black-and-white stripe: goes with everything!” —Rod

    Price: $4.40+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 18 colors, and various two-packs) 

    5. Some high-waisted biker shorts so you can serve Princess Diana at brunch (after your workout, of course). Also perfect for protecting your thighs at your spin class.

    Person trying on black shorts in front of a mirror, possibly for a shopping review
    Promising review: “Soft and durable workout shorts. I recently purchased a pack of workout shorts, and I am thrilled to share my five-star review for this remarkable find. These shorts offer an exceptional combination of softness and durability, making them perfect for my workout sessions. Even after numerous washes, they have maintained their quality, making them a reliable choice. The fabric used is gentle against the skin, providing a comfortable and smooth feel. The durability of these shorts is equally impressive. They offer a comfortable and supportive fit, allowing for freedom of movement during exercise. They are suitable for a range of workout activities, from cardio to strength training or yoga. This breathability contributes to a more enjoyable and productive exercise session.” —KatAlyst

    Price: $9.99+ (available in XS–XXL, three lengths, four colors, and various three packs)

    6. A pair of flared leggings with a crossover waist that are, quite frankly, one of my all time favorite Amazon finds.

    Promising reviews: “Obsessed! I live in these pants! They are super soft [and] comfy. It is also AMAZING that they come in longer inseams. I am slim and have long legs.  The 34" inseam size medium was perfect. I literally never can find leggings like this that are long enough for me so I am very happy. The material is very soft and stretchy. It is pretty thin but not sheer at all. It seems like it will hold up well and quality is good.” —TMarie

    "These are wonderful and I'll be buying more colors of these leggings. The fabric feels like you're wearing nothing, kind of like pj's and yet you're getting a compression like toning. They are machine washable and tumble dry, the colors are rich and fade free, they fit perfectly as the size charts says. I just love the performance of these leggings as an item of clothing or as a workout choice, they are great for both." —Kimmie61

    Price: $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, five fit types, and 27 colors)

    7. A seamless, dry-fit tee to wick away sweat during any (and every!) workout routine from weightlifting to fighting the crowds at your local bagel shop.

    reviewer in gym attire standing in a workout room, wearing a fitted T-shirt and leggings with sneakers
    Promising review: “Super breathable. These shirts are super nice! They're breathable and stretchy. You can jump around and raise your arms and the shirt will move with you nicely, it's the perfect length for working out. You can move around without having to worry about adjusting all the time. Love these” —NicoleSmith

    Price: $16.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and various colors) 

    8. A totally trendy, three-piece set that includes two sports bras and a pair of ribbed biker shorts so you can mix and match to your heart's content. BRB, this might actually get me to the gym this year.

    Promising reviews: “Highly recommend !!! Loved this set bought it for my trip to the Caribbean and it was perfect for day to day running around but still could transition to a night on the town with some heels. I will purchase all colors.”—Nova_Darling

    "I love this set so much. I wear this so many times a week. To the gym, to the store, mall, to get food with friends literally anywhere." —Samarish

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and six colors)

    9. A pair of super cute and lightweight joggers featuring two side pockets, so you can stash your essentials on your next hike and still feel perfectly free to frolic in the wilderness.

    Person in a casual sweatshirt and joggers taking a mirror selfie. The focus is on their outfit
    Promising review: “I was in search of workout pants/joggers because I loathe workout leggings and sometimes it's too cold for shorts. I also want to leave something to the imagination (good or bad)... and that includes camel toe, arse-crack, and crotch sweat. These joggers hit all the wants and needs! These are soft, sleek, stretchy, and not body-hugging to the point you can see every ripple, dimple, crack, etc. I do wear no-show hipster panties since I don't like panty lines either. I could definitely run in these, lift weights, lounge, what have you! For reference, I am 5'8" tall, 117-ish pounds. I plan to order more STAT!" —Cassie

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 22 colors)

    10. A four-pack of sports bras with wide, elastic bands, removable pads, and multi-strap, back detailing that are designed to move WITH you, not against you.

    Promising review:I wish I would have found them sooner. I LOVE these sports bras. They are supportive, but sexy. The soft material makes them a pleasure to wear. The material keeps you dry and in place during your workout. I even wear them after working out. With the 3 different colors, you can match any outfit. They could've charged that price for one, but they give you three instead. I am thrilled that I found these because they make my workout, or day, go more smoothly.” —SUE

    Price: $39.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and six colors)

    11. A two-pack of stretchy, moisture-wicking V-necks perfect for every occasion, whether you’re headed out for a jog, running an errand, or taking the kids to school.

    Promising review: “Loved the cut and fit of these shirts. Material is so soft and comfortable. I love the moisture-wicking keeps me dry during workouts! I was hesitant to purchase, but Amazon brand Lives up to the more expensive name brands.” —Amazon Customer

    Price: $22.80+ (available in sizes XS–6X and 21 color combs)

    12. A seamless, two-piece set made from ultra-stretchy fabric that won’t tug or pull during your vinyasa.

    Person in workout gear with sneakers, standing confidently in a gym setting
    Promising review:“Comfy and form fitting! This set is absolutely great! I got the green color and it’s the exact same as the picture which is awesome right off the bat. The material is great, plus it isn’t see through. I saw one other review that said it was but maybe it they had gotten a lighter color? This doesn’t show anything! I got this for my cycle classes and it’s great.” —Kreed

    Price: $28.98 (available in sizes S–L and 17 colors) 

    13. A pair of high-waisted shorts featuring built-in, mesh lining and zipper pockets so you’ll be ready for whatever the day brings. Spontaneous hike, anyone?

    reviewer in bright workout attire posing with hand on hip, smiling, indoor setting
    Promising review: “My FAAAAAAAAAAVS! I love everything about these shorts. They are SHORT, however I anticipated that based on other reviews. Just click and buy my dude. I love these and I’m extremely picky about shorts. I love the thick band through the waist, it gives a very supportive feeling. And these bad boys are going ANYWHERE, while you’re wearing them. I’ve worn them for walks, workouts, grocery shopping, yard work, and they don’t budge, but you also don’t feel suffocated in them. ✨ 10/10 ✨” —Amazon Customer

    Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 20 colors)

    14. A two-pack of racerback tanks with an easy, scoop neckline that you will find yourself reaching for again and again thanks to their lightweight, breathable design.

    reviewer flexing in a mirror selfie, wearing a tank top and casual pants
    Promising review: “Buttery soft. Absolutely love these!!! Soft, flowy, breathable, and just all around comfortable. Love wearing these to work out or just lounge around the house. Have bought several times and will buy again!” —KB

    Price: $7.10+ (available in sizes XS–6X and 18 color combos)

    15. A padded crop top/sports bra reviewers love for both vacation selfies and morning HGWs.

    reviewer in a yoga studio wearing a workout tank top and leggings
    Promising review: “This fits amazing. For reference, I am a 36D, 148lbs, and ordered a medium. It is light/medium support, more ideal for walking/yoga/low impact, but holds enough for weightlifting days where I'm not jumping around or running. It's not too tight in the abdomen area (like some longline sports bras). It's also so cute on the body. The slight v-cut gives a sweet touch without showing the girls off too much. So happy with this purchase, will be ordering in more colors.” —christine n. michael

    Price: $22.99 (available in sizes XS–3X and 29 colors)

    16. A longline, padded sports bra that comes in *so* many different colors, you might just be able to make a set with your favorite pair of leggings.

    Promising review: “Soooooo comfortable! Great for working out or just running around. Super comfortable! I need more!!!” —Sarah

    Price: $21.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 16 colors)

    17. A relaxed hoodie warm enough for chilly, morning runs while still being lightweight enough for when the sun starts to peak out.

    model wearing a plain black zip-up hoodie with pockets, cropped at neck.
    Promising review: “Great buy! It isn’t thin and flimsy. It’s so soft, warm, VERY WELL MADE. The zipper is awesome. Love the pockets. I’ve seen others twice the price with not-so-great reviews. And it doesn’t LOOK huge at all. (The hood lays down nicely so you don’t look like a hunchback or a linebacker.) Decided to chance it and try this one. So glad I did. I’ll be ordering another. I got purple this time.” —PatriciaFoster

    Price: $18+ (available in sizes 1X–5X and six colors) 

    18. A pack of leggings with fun designs because no one said your gym attire had to be boring. Grab these in one of the ~many~ color combinations and give yourself a reason to actually get to the Barry's class this morning.

    Three people standing side by side wearing different patterned leggings and white sneakers
    Promising review: “I really love this product! I get complements often when I wear these leggings. They are comfortable and wearable. They are also breathable which makes a big difference I can wear them to work, running errands, and the gym. I definitely recommend these leggings.” —Adriana Rivera

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes L–4X, four styles, and 16 color combos)

    19. A cute as can be skort that will look equally as good on the golf course as it will at your favorite brunch spot.

    Promising review: “Such a cute golf skirt, could wear playing many sports but also cute just to wear as something casual. Definitely will be repurchasing in different colors!” —Cait

    Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and 34 colors)

    20. Or if you prefer not having to find a matching top, then this tennis dress (with built-in shorts!) might be exactly what you need. Anyone else channeling their inner Tashi Duncan this summer?

    reviewer in a casual sleeveless dress and sneakers stands before a flower arch in a park setting
    Promising reviews: “Sooooo cute! Ordered this in black and I am in love!!! Supportive. Adjustable. Perfect length! I cannot recommend it enough. I cannot wait to wear this outfit this summer. Smooths and is comfy to wear while being cute. Wicks moisture. Shorts are good length. I plan to wear w a jean jacket and sneakers this spring, then sandals for when it’s super hot. Perfect for theme park visit or local parks etc. Cannot wait to order in other colors.” —Mandi

    "Dress up. Dress down. Wear to the gym. Wear to appointments. I can literally wear this anywhere, and it's comfy, not too tight, not too short, and I still look like a million bucks. Just buy it, girl." —MJ Hoevker

    Price: $32.29+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and nine colors)

    21. A pack of Saucony athletic socks — listen, there's nothing worse than being in your groove on a run and suddenly feeling your sock start to slide down your heel. Horrible, terrible, devastating. These babies will keep you comfy and cool *and* promise to stay where they belong through your entire workout.

    Person&#x27;s foot wearing a gray sock with aqua heel and toe, and yellow and blue accents
    Promising review: “I have tried so many different brands of socks over the years, these are by far my favorite!! They are the perfect thickness and prevent my feet from sweating and are just overall extremely comfortable. I have come to like these more than my bombas and don’t know if I will ever buy a different brand of socks again!! They fit perfectly, don’t slide down, and are very durable. HIGHLY recommend!!!!!” —Sren259

    Price: $15.99+ (available in sizes S–L and 32 color packs)

    22. A lightweight workout romper so cute you might make your workout consist of strutting around the neighborhood basking in compliments.

    Promising review: “I've been seeing these workout jumpsuits pop up more and more frequently and I think that they are not only cute but convenient as heck. So I bought this one. And I love it!! It's super comfy, it holds the girls in place while I'm working out. I don't recall the shorts really riding up either during my workout I think they stayed in place. It's not see through-its a thick material. All around I would say buy this!” —Ashley Obermiller

    Price: $17.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 12 colors)

    23. A two-piece set featuring leggings and a short-sleeve crop top if you're someone who wants everything to match, all the time. And hey, I support you with that.

    reviewer in casual grey activewear with patterned sandals posing outdoors
    Promising review:“Great fit. I absolutely love this set, worn together or separate. I would wear it to the gym and I have also worn it casually. The top was even super cute styled with jeans and a puffer vest. The material is great, wonderful stretch.” —Mariza

    Price: $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and five colors; also available with a long sleeve shirt)

    24. A pair of loose joggers for people who hate the suffocating feel of leggings but don't feel like showing a bunch of skin during their workouts.

    Person in a mirror wearing a crop top and drawstring joggers, suitable for a shopping guide on casual attire
    Promising review: “I recently purchased the Libin Women's Joggers Pants, and I couldn't be happier with my purchase! These pants are incredibly comfortable and lightweight, making them perfect for my daily runs and workouts. The fit is just right, and they have a cute design that makes me feel confident while exercising. The quality is top-notch, and I appreciate the attention to detail in the stitching and overall construction. Plus, the pockets are a great bonus for carrying my essentials. I highly recommend these Libin joggers to any active women out there – they are a fantastic addition to my activewear collection.”—Amazon Customer

    Price: $32.98+ (available in sizes XS–3X and 14 colors)

    25. A pair of flowy, drawstring shorts with built-in spandex that I, personally, had to add to my cart as soon as I saw them.

    Promising review: “These shorts are super cute and very comfy. One of my main struggles with cute short shorts is coverage: my hips and thighs are pretty wide, and I usually have to keep tugging and tugging, or I'm literally hanging out of them, even if they fit my waist perfectly. For reference, I'm 5'5, 135-140 lbs, 27 inch waist, 38.5 hips. I'm usually a 27 or 28 in jeans and order mediums for athletic bottoms. I followed others' advice and sized up to a large and it fits exactly how I wanted! The waist is nice and snug without being too restrictive and I have enough coverage on my rear that I don't feel like I'm falling out. I could have probably gotten away with a medium but I think they would have been a little too tight for my taste. They're great for lounging and working out! Definitely going to order more colors.” —HannahA

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes XXS–3XL and 33 colors)

    26. A sweat-wicking, full-coverage sports bra because, let’s be real, having an uncomfortable bra can make any experience hellish. This will keep your chest from interfering with your lunges and not cause any uncomfortable pinching.

    reviewer in workout gear taking a mirror selfie flexing her arm, promoting fitness fashion
    Promising review: “Good quality for the price! I purchased this because a friend of mine has them and let me say I love them! They are made with a breathable thick material, the cups inside are not like any I've had before they are thick and stay in place as well as hold a good form! They also offer good support and are comfortable. I will definitely purchase more!!!” —Kimberly

    Price: $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 39 colors)

    27. And a pair of cotton-blend, drawstring shorts reviewers love so much they have stocked up in droves. "Who needs a man when you have these shorts?" —an actual review about these babies.

    Promising review: “Comfortable, breathable, and cute. These are really cute and can easily double as both PJs and clothes you would actually wear outside. They're definitely short shorts but the hem is rounded just enough to cover you up still. I love that they're a cotton blend with a substantial fabric weight. They don't stretch out too much if you wear them more than once between washes, but the fabric will pill and fade a little depending on how careful you are with your laundry. It doesn't bother me and they're still cute enough to wear outside, I'm just lazy about sorting my laundry lol.” —MiaG

    Price: $12.74+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 28 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.