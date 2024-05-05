27 Activewear Pieces From Amazon That Are So Good You’ll Be Running To Buy Them

1. A lightweight, crew neck that is just as good for running errands as it is working out. This is the perfect transition piece as the weather decides if it's gonna be mildly cool or disgustingly hot.
2. Or a lightweight zip-up jacket if you prefer something you can let blow in the breeze. It's super stretchy and easy to move in — perfect for every form of exercise.
3. A three-pack of leggings in case you just want to start your collection from scratch. Reviewers love their ultra-soft, buttery feel.
4. A perfectly relaxed, crewneck shirt to serve as the perfect base to any athleisure look and that will keep you looking chic at your boxing class.
5. Some high-waisted biker shorts so you can serve Princess Diana at brunch (after your workout, of course). Also perfect for protecting your thighs at your spin class.
6. A pair of flared leggings with a crossover waist that are, quite frankly, one of my all time favorite Amazon finds.
7. A seamless, dry-fit tee to wick away sweat during any (and every!) workout routine from weightlifting to fighting the crowds at your local bagel shop.
8. A totally trendy, three-piece set that includes two sports bras and a pair of ribbed biker shorts so you can mix and match to your heart's content. BRB, this might actually get me to the gym this year.
9. A pair of super cute and lightweight joggers featuring two side pockets, so you can stash your essentials on your next hike and still feel perfectly free to frolic in the wilderness.
10. A four-pack of sports bras with wide, elastic bands, removable pads, and multi-strap, back detailing that are designed to move WITH you, not against you.
11. A two-pack of stretchy, moisture-wicking V-necks perfect for every occasion, whether you’re headed out for a jog, running an errand, or taking the kids to school.
12. A seamless, two-piece set made from ultra-stretchy fabric that won’t tug or pull during your vinyasa.
13. A pair of high-waisted shorts featuring built-in, mesh lining and zipper pockets so you’ll be ready for whatever the day brings. Spontaneous hike, anyone?
14. A two-pack of racerback tanks with an easy, scoop neckline that you will find yourself reaching for again and again thanks to their lightweight, breathable design.
16. A longline, padded sports bra that comes in *so* many different colors, you might just be able to make a set with your favorite pair of leggings.
17. A relaxed hoodie warm enough for chilly, morning runs while still being lightweight enough for when the sun starts to peak out.
18. A pack of leggings with fun designs because no one said your gym attire had to be boring. Grab these in one of the ~many~ color combinations and give yourself a reason to actually get to the Barry's class this morning.
19. A cute as can be skort that will look equally as good on the golf course as it will at your favorite brunch spot.
20. Or if you prefer not having to find a matching top, then this tennis dress (with built-in shorts!) might be exactly what you need. Anyone else channeling their inner Tashi Duncan this summer?
21. A pack of Saucony athletic socks — listen, there's nothing worse than being in your groove on a run and suddenly feeling your sock start to slide down your heel. Horrible, terrible, devastating. These babies will keep you comfy and cool *and* promise to stay where they belong through your entire workout.
22. A lightweight workout romper so cute you might make your workout consist of strutting around the neighborhood basking in compliments.
23. A two-piece set featuring leggings and a short-sleeve crop top if you're someone who wants everything to match, all the time. And hey, I support you with that.
24. A pair of loose joggers for people who hate the suffocating feel of leggings but don't feel like showing a bunch of skin during their workouts.
25. A pair of flowy, drawstring shorts with built-in spandex that I, personally, had to add to my cart as soon as I saw them.
26. A sweat-wicking, full-coverage sports bra because, let’s be real, having an uncomfortable bra can make any experience hellish. This will keep your chest from interfering with your lunges and not cause any uncomfortable pinching.
27. And a pair of cotton-blend, drawstring shorts reviewers love so much they have stocked up in droves. "Who needs a man when you have these shorts?" —an actual review about these babies.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.