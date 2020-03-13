Peter Dutton Has The Coronavirus

Dutton announced his diagnosis on social media on Friday afternoon.

Peter Dutton, Australia's Minister for Home Affairs, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Dutton's statement said that he has been admitted to hospital, in accordance with the advice of authorities in his home state of Queensland.

The minister woke up on Friday morning with a temperature and sore throat and immediately contacted Queensland's health department, he said. He was tested for COVID-19 and was advise on Friday afternoon that he had tested positive.

"I feel fine and will provide an update in due course," Dutton's statement said.

