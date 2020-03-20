Federal Politicians Have Demanded An Investigation Into The Death Of A Young Man On Nauru

Supplied. Rakib Khan.

Griff, a Centre Alliance senator and the party's immigration spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News that any death in offshore detention should be "properly investigated" by Australia. "Asylum seekers and refugees are only being held on Manus and Nauru at Australia’s instigation and, until they are resettled, they remain Australia’s responsibility," Griff said. "As we saw with the coronial findings into the death of [24-year-old Iranian refugee] Hamid Khazaei, there have been failings in the provision of health services to asylum seekers in offshore detention and with the timeliness of the medical transfer system." Khan, who was gay, fled Bangladesh in 2013 because of torture and persecution he experienced over his sexuality. He arrived in Australia by boat, but was taken to Nauru where he remained until his death in May 2016. His mother and brother have told BuzzFeed News they are desperate for answers and an explanation of why Khan died. Their many attempts to find out what went wrong have been stymied or ignored. Phelps, a doctor, told BuzzFeed News it was "extremely important" for Australians to understand the circumstances of the deaths of any asylum seekers under Australia's care.

Rohan Thomson / AAPIMAGE Kerryn Phelps.