Paramedics Are Sacrificing Their Beards To Keep You Safe During The Coronavirus Outbreak

See this beard?

Supplied: Ambulance Victoria.

Yeah, it's gotta go. Snip, snip!

Supplied: Ambulance Victoria.

Sean Hibberd is one of 2,500 male paramedics working with Ambulance Victoria who has been asked to shave off their beard to better protect the community. Why? Well, protective masks don't fit very well around this...

Supplied: Ambulance Victoria.

...and this clean-shaven face — of ambulance community officer Christopher Curry — is far easier to work with.

Supplied

In the time of the coronavirus outbreak, paramedics need to be able to protect themselves and you from contracting COVID-19, while still helping the community. Honestly, you'd be surprised how quickly a big-ass beard can go. It's kind of soothing to watch it just...fall away.

Paul "Doddsy" Dodd said paramedics have been humbled by the community support and asked people to "continue to help us through handwashing, social isolation and importantly saving triple zero [calls] for emergencies". Some of these beards have been around for a LONG time. Fare thee well, Graham's beard of more than four decades!



All over Victoria tonight @AmbulanceVic Paramedics are shaving their beards so their protective face masks fit securely. They are doing it to keep us all safe. Many like our Pipes and Drums President Graham have had one for more than 40 years. Help them help you - #StayAtHome 😷

There'll be time for beards later, when this is all over. But for now, we need to see those cheeks. Check out Ian Hunt, a paramedic area manager with Ambulance Victoria. While his beard was great, I'm sure you agree he looks happier and safer without it. Plus he raised $500 for the Black Dog Institute in the process.

Just look at that cheesy grin on paramedic Stephen Hollowood's face after he loses the flavour saver.

Jake Lymn, a graduate ambulance paramedic, has taken something of a creative approach to the task.

Supplied

He's all like: 🙂 And then he's all like: 🤨

Supplied: Ambulance Victoria.

If you look closely, you can even see the shaved-off beard bits on his t-shirt. Thanks for your sacrifice, Jake. Everyone's getting in on it!

Very proud of my young fella. Joined with his bearded @ambulancevic colleagues to #BraveTheShave to make sure his protective equipment properly fits on his face 💕