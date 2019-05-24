With Nowhere Else To Go, This Dialysis Patient From A Remote Community Has Spent Years In A Short-Stay Hostel

BuzzFeed

Gloria Friday “just cried” when she first went on dialysis. “I am a strong person for the community and for my family,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I’m a role model. I like to play sports. I just cried because I can’t do any of them things any more, because of my dialysis.” Kidney disease meant the chatty Borroloola Elder had to travel 700km from her small, remote community to Darwin for dialysis, leaving behind her partner and family, and her job as a teacher at the local school. Arriving in Darwin in 2015, the 61-year-old faced a question that confronts many other Aboriginal people coming from community to urban centres for dialysis, condemning some to homelessness: where would she live while getting the life-saving treatment?

Although housing in Borroloola can be low-quality and overcrowded, Friday shared a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house with her partner Graham and other family. But in Darwin she found herself with no house and very little money, as she began her gruelling dialysis schedule of three four-and-a-half-hour sessions per week. It left her hungry and weak, as well as being homesick and lonely.

She spent her first year in Darwin at the Daisy Yarmirr Hostel, or the “Daisy Y”. It's run by Aboriginal Hostels Limited (AHL), a non-profit, federal government-owned temporary accommodation service for Indigenous people. Although Friday applied for public housing, the waitlist for a one-bedroom place in Darwin is six to eight years long. "We understand that you can't just come rocking to Darwin and expect to get a house straight away", Friday said. But by the time renal patients get public housing, "some of us mightn’t be alive". The average survival rate for Northern Territory renal patients is six years. The shortage of public housing is one reason the Northern Territory's homelessness rate is 12 times the national average. More than 1 in 20 (5.6%) of the population has no accommodation. Some of those are people on dialysis, a hugely taxing medical treatment that end-stage kidney disease patients need indefinitely to survive, unless they receive a transplant. A 2011 study of renal patients in Alice Springs found that 15-20% did not have secure accommodation. For Friday, private rentals were also out of reach. Affordability is one challenge, but Friday also says she has been rejected from every place she has applied for. She believes many landlords don’t want to rent to Aboriginal people.

AHL’s subsidised rent of $31 a night, or $434 a fortnight, is below market rate. But for people like Friday, it can still be expensive. Unable to work, Friday initially relied on Patient Travel, an NT government scheme covering accommodation costs for kidney patients travelling for treatment for up to eight weeks. Then for a “long period of time” she had to get by on Newstart — the job-seeking allowance that left only a tiny amount after AHL rent — before being accepted for the Disability Support Pension (DSP). This delay in receiving the DSP is not unusual, according to Stefanie Puszka, a researcher with the Menzies School of Health Research and the Australian National University, who has authored a research brief for the Deeble Institute for Health Policy Research on improving access to housing for Indigenous renal patients. While renal patients are usually eligible for the DSP, Puszka said, they can face long waits, commonly up to six months. In one case, a woman Puszka knew waited for over a year. Unable to afford a hostel, and with nowhere else go, she became homeless. A spokesperson for the department of social services told BuzzFeed News that some dialysis patients are able to work and therefore ineligible for DSP, which requires a person to be unable to work for 15 or more hours per week for at least the next two years. "DSP assessments can be complex and involve examination and assessment of extensive raw medical evidence that must be submitted with the claim for payment," the spokesperson said. Homelessness and housing instability can exacerbate patients' health problems.

"I know doctors who say they’re more worried about patients being homeless than about their diabetes," said Puszka. "That might actually have a bigger impact on their life, and their ability to attend treatment, to get proper sleep, to eat properly. "It's hard to draw the link in a scientific way, but the low rates of survival for patients who live in Darwin speak to how hard it is for people to survive in those circumstances."

After the Daisy Y, Friday stayed with different families she knows in Darwin. Although more affordable, it was disruptive. "Too many drunks, too many people smoke ganja, you buy food and they eat all your food up," she said.

Moving in with family in public housing can cause other problems. "When public housing gets overcrowded, it’s not great living conditions, but it also can mean those relatives’ tenancy gets threatened," said Puszka. "There are very strict limits on visitors."

Dan Peled / AAPIMAGE A man receives dialysis.