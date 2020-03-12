Men In An Australian Detention Centre Are Washing Their Hands With Shampoo To Protect From The Coronavirus

Men held in a hotel doubling as a detention centre are washing their hands with 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner in an attempt to protect themselves, as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across Australia.

Asad*, a Somali refugee who has been held in the Mantra Bell City hotel in Melbourne for the past five months, told BuzzFeed News the Turning Point product was the only thing reliably supplied to the detainees.

It was only on Thursday — seven weeks after a case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, was first reported in Australia — that hand sanitiser bottles appeared in the hotel, another man told BuzzFeed News.



The men are held in close quarters in the hotel. Although they can buy soap in the canteen, most of the men are smokers and they cannot afford soap as well as cigarettes under the points-based system they use to make purchases, Asad said.

Refugees and immigrants held in detention centres and hotels in Melbourne and Brisbane — so-called "alternative places of detention" — were told on Wednesday that they will no longer be able to hug their visitors or shake their hands under new rules to protect them from the coronavirus pandemic.

The rules are due to be implemented on Thursday. Detainees will also have to sit a distance apart from their guests.



Asad said that before Wednesday, the men in the Mantra had not been given any advice or information about coronavirus from official channels.

The dozens of men held in hotels in Melbourne and Brisbane — so-called "alternative places of detention" — have mostly been brought to Australia from offshore detention on Nauru and in Papua New Guinea for medical treatment, including for a range of physical conditions.



"There's a number of guys who are living with asthma, and are more vulnerable than other guys," Asad said. "There are some guys who are really very weak."



Asad said he was concerned that there was a "lack of responsibility" from medical contractor International Health and Medical Services (IHMS). "They are supposed to give us awareness, and tell people to be more hygienic. They're the medical experts," he said.