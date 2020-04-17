A Girl Held In Detention On A Remote Island Celebrated Her 5th Birthday On Zoom

A 5-year-old girl who has spent months in immigration detention on a remote Australian island celebrated her birthday on a Zoom call on Tuesday night, with friends and supporters taking turns to wish her well.

The little girl, Kopika, is the eldest child of the "Biloela family" — the Tamil family who settled in the town of Biloela in regional Queensland, Australia, before being taken into immigration detention two years ago.

Kopika turned 5 on Tuesday. Her little sister, Tharunicaa, turns 3 next month. Both were born in Australia.

The #HomeToBilo campaign, which is calling for the government to let the family remain in Australia, organised the virtual birthday celebration for Kopika. Unable to make video calls from detention, the family dialled in to hear the well-wishes over audio.

"Happy birthday, Kopika, we hope you're having a lovely day," said Biloela resident Laraine Webster. "We love you so much."

One couple, Anne and John, gave Kopika "five big claps" to celebrate the milestone. Simone Cameron, who grew up in Biloela, and her daughter Isabelle had baked a rainbow cake for Kopika, which Isabelle blew out on the call.

Isabelle also read Kopika an acrostic poem she had written. K was for "kind", O for "oh so smart", P for "pretty cheeky", I for "incredibly awesome", K for "kooky", and A for "already 5".

"Thank you!" Kopika called out excitedly as each person spoke to her.