“Trump Was Furious With Himself And With Me”: Inside The US And Australia’s Refugee Swap Deal

Turnbull said he realised early on that the US was the "best, and possibly only, realistic option" for resettling the refugees. He raised the issue in an Oval Office meeting with Barack Obama in January 2016, where the two made an in principle agreement.

Turnbull writes that he told Obama the offshore population of about 1,800 people, mostly from the Middle East, "weren't terrorists or criminals" and had been thoroughly vetted, but that if he brought them to Australia it would encourage people smugglers to start sending boats to Australia again. He said the largest single group was of Iranians, who were mostly economic migrants, but that Iran would not accept returned asylum seekers.

"I said, ‘And we want to get them off those islands. So, can we do a deal where you offer asylum to them and we do the same with some of the people seeking refuge in the US?’

"The president described his nation’s challenge: waves of unaccompanied children and youths crossing the border from Guatemala, El Salvador and elsewhere fleeing gang violence."

Australia and the US decided to hold off announcing the deal until after the 2016 presidential election

The deal was signed on Sept. 20 that year when Turnbull was in New York. Obama and Turnbull both agreed they should not announce it during the presidential campaign, "lest Trump seize on it and make an issue of it".

Australia agreed to take "complex cases" from the Americans

The text of the deal has never been made public, and it is not clear exactly what Australia's side of the bargain was.

"It was a fair deal: we were resettling people for the Americans, including some complex cases, as they were assisting us," Turnbull writes. Those complex cases may include three Rwandan men who were charged with murder over a massacre of tourists.

(A US official has said that Australia agreed to make efforts to take refugees fleeing Central America, and to take refugees from areas it does not normally take refugees from, but it was not a one-to-one swap.)

Australia was nervous that Fox News would criticise the deal

The deal was announced on Nov. 13 and American officials began interviews on Nauru in early December. "Naturally, we were anxious to ensure that the right-wing media in the USA, especially Fox News, didn’t latch on to the deal and make it an issue, so we were careful to say as little as possible," Turnbull writes.

Jared Kushner helped save the deal when Trump introduced his travel ban

A December conversation with incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus gave Turnbull the impression Trump would stick with the deal, but then in January Australia heard of Trump's plans to ban refugees from majority-Muslim countries. "Frantic lobbying" from Australia followed. Dow Chemicals CEO, Australian-born Andrew Liveris, introduced Turnbull and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Turnbull called Kushner and Trump's immigration adviser Stephen Miller to urge them to stick with the deal.

"They were sympathetic and assured me the new executive order wouldn’t prevent the refugee deal going ahead," Turnbull writes.

Vice president Mike Pence and national security advisor Mike Flynn also assured senior Australian officials that the Trump administration would honour the deal. On Jan. 27, the executive order carved out an exemption for preexisting international agreements.

"Thanks, Jared!" Turnbull writes.

The Australians were told Trump would not honour the deal shortly before Trump and Turnbull got on the phone