Australia Detained People On Islands For Years. Now It Wants To Ban Them From Ever Visiting.

Amir Taghinia describes the time he spent detained on Manus Island as "five years of torture and trauma".

"It was horrible conditions, a place that is not made for any human beings, and five years of pause in my life," he told BuzzFeed News.

Taghinia fled Iran for fear of persecution in 2013, seeking refuge in Australia.

He was transferred to Papua New Guinea under the harsh border policy — implemented in July 2013 — of never allowing refugees who arrive by boat to settle in Australia

After years in offshore immigration detention on Manus, he was resettled in Canada in 2017.

But now, the government is taking its policy one step further for people like Taghinia: they can never even visit Australia.

This week, Taghinia faced, over Skype, the politicians who are tasked with deciding whether to ban him from ever setting foot in Australia.

If passed, the government's proposed law would permanently ban Taghinia and other people who have been detained in Papua New Guinea or Nauru since July 2013 from obtaining any kind of visa to enter Australia.



Home affairs minister Peter Dutton would have a personal power to determine if it is in the public interest to lift the bar in individual cases.

The law would capture people who are still in detention, have returned home, have been resettled in other countries, or are in Australia for medical treatment.

The government has justified the law on the grounds that it would maintain the integrity of lawful migration programs and deters boats.