Here's What Australia's New Rules To Slow The Spread Of The Coronavirus Mean For You

Prime minister Scott Morrison has announced a raft of changes to daily life in Australia as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.

The top lines: nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people are now banned, and Australians have been urged not to travel overseas at all.

This crisis will probably last six months or more so new measures will have to be sustainable, Morrison said.

Here's what the new rules and advice mean for you.

What gatherings of more than 100 people are "essential" and still allowed?

You can still be indoors with 100 or more people in "essential" gatherings. According to Morrison, these are:

- Airports

- Public transport (including stations, platforms, stops, trains, trams, buses)

- Medical and health service facilities

- Emergency service facilities

- Disability or aged care facilities

- Correctional facilities, youth justice centres or other places of custody, courts or tribunals

- Parliaments

- Food markets, supermarkets, grocery stores, retail stores, shopping centres (if gatherings of that size are necessary for the normal business of those premises)

- Office buildings, factories, construction sites, mining sites (if necessary for their normal operation)

- Schools, universities, education facilities and child care facilities

- Hotels and motels and other accommodation facilities which includes things like mining camps

- Public places like Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall and Federation Square, and Sydney's Martin Place



What gatherings are banned?

"Everything else," Morrison said. Examples of this may be indoor weddings with more than 100 guests, religious gatherings at churches, mosques, synagogues and so on, concerts in small venues, etc.

The ban on gatherings of 500 or more people announced earlier this week remains in place.



What's the social distancing advice?

Morrison and Murphy advised Australians to observe social distancing practices.

- Stand a metre and a half apart wherever possible.

- Sit in the back seat if you're getting an Uber or a taxi

- No more handshaking. No more hugging (except in your family).



Can I travel?

"Don't go overseas," Morrison said. Travel advice has been raised to level 4 — the highest level, meaning do not travel — for the entire world. This has never happened before. Morrison also advised Australians currently overseas to come back if they can.



Domestic travel is low risk, Morrison said, but people are urged to not travel to parts of the country where people may be particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, such as remote Indigenous communities.



Should I be stocking up at the supermarket?

Morrison said in no uncertain terms to stop buying supplies in bulk, and that hoarding is the most disappointing thing he's seen in this crisis.



"Stop doing it," he said. "It's ridiculous. It's un-Australian and it must stop."