This Dad Earned $16.84 This Week. He Can’t Get The Coronavirus Welfare Payment.

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.



Supplied: Mostafa B. Mostafa B with his wife and his 11-month-old son.

On Monday, Mostafa B set out to work. He switched on his Uber Eats app and drove around central Adelaide, hoping for deliveries. In seven and a half hours he got two jobs, the city quietened by the coronavirus outbreak. He earned $16.84. “Literally it was a zombie city,” he said. “Usually I’m driving around, at the same time I receive a delivery.” But unlike numerous other people struggling to pay their bills at the moment — including his Australian wife — 28-year-old Mostafa won’t be getting the coronavirus supplement, or any assistance from Australia's welfare agency Centrelink at all. He is an asylum seeker who has been on temporary visas for the last seven years.

Supplied: Mostafa B A screenshot of Mostafa's Uber app showing his earnings.

The Refugee Council of Australia, the peak body for refugee and asylum seeker organisations, is calling for the emergency welfare measures and access to public healthcare to be extended to all people in Australia in need — including people seeking asylum, like Mostafa. “The virus doesn’t discriminate on the basis of people’s visa status or their citizenship,” Refugee Council of Australia CEO Paul Power told BuzzFeed News. “We need to ensure that everybody who is currently in Australia and is therefore unlikely to be able to leave the country — regardless of what their status is — is healthy, is appropriately housed, and is in a position where they can observe social distancing protocols,” Power said. “If that doesn’t happen, then all of us are at greater risk of the spread of the virus.” Mostafa, who is Iranian, was detained in late 2013 after paying people smugglers to bring him to Australia. He was released to Adelaide on a bridging visa in 2015, and has lived there since. He is in the final semester of a TAFE course on construction. In the meantime, he met and married an Australian woman. She was seven months pregnant with their first child when, one year ago, Mostafa's caseworker told him he would no longer be getting any financial assistance from the government. He had previously received the Status Resolution Support Services (SRSS) payment, a discretionary payment for asylum seekers, which was $480 a fortnight, lowered to $360 when he got married. The government has removed thousands of people from the payment in recent years, and now the vast majority of asylum seekers living in the community cannot access it. His caseworker negotiated an extension with the government. That gave Mostafa 45 days to find a solution before his payments stopped. He applied for numerous jobs but was knocked back due to his temporary visa. Eventually, a car mechanic friend told him about Uber Eats. They struck a deal: the mechanic would give Mostafa a car, and Mostafa would sign up with Uber and gradually pay him back. The first week, Mostafa earned $100 from seven days of work. So he watched YouTube videos and researched, even calling Uber for advice on how to improve his earnings. They gave him advice on locations and times to pick up work in Adelaide. The next week he made $380. Eventually, when winter came around and Uber cyclists stayed home in the rain, he was earning around $550 a week. His immigration process also started to move. But it ground to a halt just as quickly when he couldn’t produce identity documents fast enough — his originals had gone to the people smugglers — and his claim was rejected. An appeal was knocked back. A court is considering the decision, but the costs are steep: a few thousand for a barrister to even look at his case, and paying the government’s legal costs if he loses.

Supplied: Mostafa B. Mostafa and his son.