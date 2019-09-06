The Australian Government Cautioned Al Jazeera After Its Massive NRA Gun Investigation

Steve Dickson and James Ashby answer questions about the investigation at a press conference in March 2019.

The Australian government warned Al Jazeera over its award-winning, three-year investigation into the National Rifle Association and right-wing party One Nation, suggesting the network and its reporter may have violated a law aimed at stopping foreign influence, according to a memo obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The two-part investigation, “How To Sell A Massacre”, was broadcast on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s television network in March 2019.

Secret recordings showed the advice the U.S. gun rights group, the National Rifle Association (NRA), gave One Nation about winding back Australia’s tough gun laws and responding to mass shootings, including by “shaming” gun control groups with statements like: "How dare you stand on the graves of those children to put forward your political agenda?"

The footage was filmed with a hidden camera by undercover journalist Rodger Muller, who infiltrated the NRA and One Nation by posing as the head of fake lobby group Gun Rights Australia. The meetings took place in the U.S. in September 2018.

The story, which caused shockwaves in Australia, showed One Nation’s chief of staff James Ashby and Queensland leader Steve Dickson seeking $20 million in donations and promising to loosen gun restrictions in Australia.

It also came to the attention of the Australian government.

In June 2019, the Attorney-General’s Department sent a stern letter to Al Jazeera’s managing director Giles Trendle over the broadcast.

The letter, obtained by BuzzFeed News via freedom of information laws, said the production and broadcast of the footage could fall within the Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme, which requires agents engaging in political communication or lobbying on behalf of foreign principals to sign up to a public register.

It is a criminal offence not to register and the law has no exemptions for journalists.