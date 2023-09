6.

Whenever you shuffle a deck of cards to create a new order, it is almost guaranteed that that specific order has never before existed in the history of card-playing. In fact, according to this article from McGill, there are more ways to order a deck of cards than there are atoms on Earth — and "even if someone could rearrange a deck of cards every second of the universe’s total existence, the universe would end before they would get even one billionth of the way to finding a repeat."