29 Ridiculously Out-Of-Touch Statements Made By The Wealthy That'll Make You Say "Eat The Rich"

15. "I have a boss who makes seven to eight figures a year, owns a home, and is in the process of building himself a new six-bedroom, six-bathroom home. He complains all the time to us employees about how stressful it is picking out tile for the bathroom or deciding on kitchen backsplash, even though his wife doesn't even work, and that's literally all she has to do all day."

"He complains about the moving guys getting a little scratch on the floor that will soon be covered by carpet anyway. He even complained about staying in a hotel while the houses are renovated, saying his shower pressure is low. And most of all, he complains that building your own home is sooooo expensive, as if someone is forcing him to do it. Meanwhile, I had to force him to bring my wage up to market rate for the job, and I work two jobs now. I have been sick at work for a few weeks now, and desperately need time off, but I have to fight with him and justify to him in order to get it."

—u/MahoganyRaindrop22