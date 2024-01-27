27 Unforgettable Stories About *That One Relative* That Will Be Talked About For Generations

16.

"Everyone likes to tell this one story from when my uncle was in middle school (the same middle school I would attend 30 years later) where he got into a fight with one of his teachers. The fight was a literal fist fight that had the teacher throwing my uncle into a nearby row of lockers by his collar and my uncle spitting blood at the teacher’s face and shirt. I don’t believe the teacher faced any repercussions (my uncle was suspended) but he continued to wear the shirt that got spit on throughout the year and everyone could see the blood stain on it. Made my uncle a legend and anyone with his last name, aka my dad, cousin, brother and I, wary of being associated with him."