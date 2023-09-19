34 Absolutely Wild Photos Of The Human Body That Made Me Stare At My Computer In Shock

4.This is what getting goosebumps looks like close up.
5.Here's what it looks like when an iris starts growing over your pupil (aka persistent pupillary membrane, or PPM).
6.And here's what it looks like to have a collapsed iris.
7.If you've ever wondered what a human with a tail would look like, here's a baby who was actually born with one.
8.There's a condition called dermographism, or dermatographia, where, if you scratch at your skin or even sometimes just apply pressure, you have an allergic reaction. This means you can essentially spell or draw things on your skin, as seen below.
9.You may have heard about polydactyls before, especially in reference to cats that have an extra toe (or finger) or two. But did you know humans can be polydactyls too?
10.There's also mirror hand syndrome, where you have two hands (minus the thumbs) for the price of one.
11.There's yet another condition where your thumb has three phalanges instead of two, causing it to be much longer than normal.
12.Lots of people (including yours truly) deal with Raynaud's phenomenon, where blood flow is restricted and doesn't reach extremities well. This can cause your fingers to be an entirely different color — you can see it on a single finger below.
13.No, this isn't the eye of a high-quality humanoid robot. This is what eyes look like after getting surgery to replace a diseased cornea with an artificial cornea.
14.And here's what electrical burns on your eyes would look like — basically stars on your eyes.
15.We don't really have to deal with the plague anymore, but this guy who contracted bubonic, pneumonic, and septicemic plague might give you a good idea of what it was like.
18. This is what a major close-up of a human eye looks like.