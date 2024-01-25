34 Wild Photos Of The Human Body That Actually Blew My Mind

1.
This is what it looks like in your body when you're about to fart.
2.
If you get a skin graft from somewhere on your body that grows hair, even when it's transplanted to a place like your fingers, it'll still grow hair.
3.
Your fingers, fingernails, and even fingerprints have a remarkable ability to grow back.
4.
In fact, if you lose the tip of a finger above the nail matrix, the whole thing might grow back just fine.
5.
Some people are not able to bend certain fingers — which means they never get the creases most people have halfway down their finger.
6.
And some people have extra creases.
7.
Some people only have two segments on some of their fingers rather than the usual three.
8.
And some people are missing a joint on all their fingers.
9.
This woman has osteochondromatosis, which makes it look like she has multiple elbows.
10.
This person was born without toe bones.
11.
I do think perspective is at play in this photo, but there's still a super clear difference in the size of these two legs after one didn't bear weight for three weeks.
12.
This is what it looks like to have Colobomas, or Cat-Eye syndrome.
13.
Did you know it's possible to have a section of your eye be a different color?
14.
People with Corneal Arcus have a little white crescent in their eyes that I honestly think is beautiful.
15.
This is what it looks like to have your skin try to re-pigment when you have vitiligo.
16.
This is how big wisdom teeth are compared to baby teeth.
17.
Speaking of wisdom teeth — apparently they can be striped???
18.
This is what it looks like to have SEVEN wisdom teeth (this poor person!!!).
19.
Many people with stick-straight hair end up with curls or waves after chemo, in what's known as chemo curls.
20.
In fact, your hair texture can change at any time, for a whole bunch of reasons. This person just had one segment grow back curly.
21.
Some people can do THIS with their thumbs.
22.
I'm honestly not sure what's going on here, but it kinda blew my mind.
24.
This is what an X-ray looks like when you're wearing a menstrual cup.
25.
I just think it's wild how tan skin can get in the sun, though I do worry about this person not using sunscreen.
26.
I also think it's wild to see just how much hair grows on some men's legs.
27.
This is what it looks like to have only one finger get colder than the rest (this can happen with Reynaud's, but it's usually all the fingers).
28.
Look, I get a lot of split ends, but I don't think I've ever seen one quite this split.
29.
Did you know hair can grow out of burns?
30.
Some people only have one line on their palm.
31.
This is what skin looks like before and after an iron infusion.
33.
Some people with keratoconus exhibit Munson’s Sign, where your pupils are cone-shaped and downward-facing.
34.
And finally, this is more a medical treatment than a body, but did you know some types of fish skin can be used on burns and wounds to help skin regrow? Because my mind was blown.