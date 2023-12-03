"The Practice Has Always Given Off Super Strong Indoctrination Vibes": 36 American Things Other Countries Find SO Odd

15. "Identifying with a nationality that's several generations back — i.e. 'I'm Irish, and my husband is German!'"

—u/Gernahaun

"Or when they define someone's behavior by their heritage, which is 3/4 times removed. He drinks because he's 'Irish'...or some other stereotypical nonsense."



—u/Cary14



"I'm 'Italian!' That's why I'm such a loud asshole and over-pronounce food names like pomodoro and stromboli, but I don't know any verbs in Italian."



—u/campmonster

