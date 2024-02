21 Truly Bizarre Celebrity Facts That I Still Think About From Time To Time

2.

Jack Black's mother is engineer Judith Love Cohen, who helped create the system that rescued the Apollo 13 crew. In fact, according to a tribute one of her other sons wrote after her death, "She actually went to her office on the day that Jack was born. When it was time to go to the hospital, she took with her a computer printout of the problem she was working on. Later that day, she called her boss and told him that she had solved the problem. And...oh, yes, the baby was born, too."