    21 Truly Bizarre Celebrity Facts That I Still Think About From Time To Time

    Sean Astin literally lived the plot of Mamma Mia!.

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, we wrote about bizarre celebrity facts and asked the BuzzFeed Community to share even more. Here's what they had to say, along with a bunch of facts from my own brain and from the handy subreddit r/PopCultureChat!

    1. Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey might be half-brothers, sharing the same father, famous hitman Charles Harrelson.

    Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

    According to McConaughey's mother, she "knew" Harrelson's father, hitman Charles Harrelson, and "frequented the same similar place out in West Texas one time when he was on furlough." While the two haven't taken a DNA test due to resistance on McConaughey's part to discover that who he thought was his father may not actually be his biological father, the possibility has been discussed.

    This is especially ironic given that Harrelson and McConaughey are close friends, and their children already call the other "Uncle."

    Suggested by etconner

    2. Jack Black's mother is engineer Judith Love Cohen, who helped create the system that rescued the Apollo 13 crew. In fact, according to a tribute one of her other sons wrote after her death, "She actually went to her office on the day that Jack was born. When it was time to go to the hospital, she took with her a computer printout of the problem she was working on. Later that day, she called her boss and told him that she had solved the problem. And...oh, yes, the baby was born, too."

    Jack Black and Judith Love Cohen
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    Suggested by jmacxjr and whateverpants

    3. One of the first years Katy Perry attended the Grammys, she shared a dressing room with Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. She asked them each for a lock of their hair, and they obliged. Perry put bows on them and kept them in her purse.

    Closeup of Katy Perry
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    4. Sean Astin has literally lived the plot of Mamma Mia!

    Closeup of Sean Astin
    Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

    After his mother had a series of short-lived relationships and affairs resulting in a pregnancy, his father could have been one of three men — Michael Tell, Desi Arnaz, Jr., or John Astin. He has a relationship with all three, though a paternity test eventually proved Tell was his biological father.

    5. James Franco essentially wrote Lana Del Rey fan-fiction that was never published.

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic,, Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

    Suggested by Reddit user u/catsback

    6. Benedict Cumberbatch was once kidnapped in South Africa.

    Closeup of Benedict Cumberbatch
    Jun Sato / WireImage via Getty Images

    He was driving with friends back to the set of To the Ends of the Earth when their tire blew out. Armed men asked them for money and their drugs (they were smoking weed) and then tied them up and put them in their car, later putting Cumberbatch in the trunk before tossing him on the ground in the middle of nowhere and letting them all go.

    7. Doja Cat was babysat by Alexis Neiers. (Yes, that Alexis Neiers of the Bling Ring and the iconic "Nancy Jo, this is Alexis Neiers calling" clip.)

    Closeup of Doja Cat
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    8. Robert Pattinson once came up with the idea of a portable pasta dish you could hold in your hand called Piccolini Cuscino and created a prototype using a panini press, which he presented to Sugarfish cofounder Lele Massimini, who was unimpressed.

    Closeup of Robert Pattinson
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    The story is from Pattinson's truly wild GQ profile that I urge you to read for yourself. It involves him trying to make the prototype for the journalist interviewing him, and essentially destroying his oven and almost causing a fire.

    9. Speaking of Pattinson — he was once kicked out of his elite British private school because he was stealing and reselling porn magazines at school.

    Closeup of Robert Pattinson
    Peter Kramer / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

    10. Christian Bale based the way he played the murderous Patrick Bateman in American Psycho on Tom Cruise.

    ions Gate / courtesy Everett Collection, Eric Robert/Sygma via Getty Images

    American Psycho director Mary Harron claims Christian Bale studied Tom Cruise in order to get into character as Bateman, saying Bale had noticed Cruise "just had this very intense friendliness with nothing behind the eyes" and "was really taken with this energy."

    11. The Paris Hilton sex tape starts with a memorial screen to those who died in 9/11.

    Twitter: @pattydelux, Steve Granitz / WireImage via Getty Images

    12. Jenna Ortega used to perform "autopsies" on dead animals such as "little lizards that [she] found that were dead in [her] backyard" as a kid.

    Closeup of Jenna Ortega
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Suggested by Reddit user InternetAddict104

    13. Britney Spears and Marilyn Monroe may be distant cousins.

    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive via Getty Images, Barry King / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    14. Oprah's name is actually Orpah.

    Closeup of Oprah
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

    15. As a child, Nicolas Cage was convinced he was an alien.

    Closeup of Nicolas Cage
    Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

    He said his father told him “he felt like he had to introduce himself to me because I was such an alien," and that he was "shocked" when he "went to the doctor’s office as a child and I found out that [he] had normal organs and a normal skeleton," saying he "was certain [he] was from another planet.” 

    16. Speaking of Cage — he believes he has memories of being in the womb.

    Closeup of Nicolas Cage
    Alexis DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    He told Stephen Colbert, “I know this sounds really far out and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in-utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something. I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened. Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage. That’s going way back. I don’t know. That comes to mind…I don’t even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind.”

    Suggested by Reddit user galaxystars1

    17. Vanessa Hudgens believes she can talk to ghosts.

    Closeup of Vanessa Hudgens
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    "I’ve accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things. The unknown is scary. But I recently was like, No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it," she told Kelly Clarkson, revealing she'd gone on a paranormal investigation and met a ghost named Sam.

    Suggested by Reddit user TallPalmTrees

    18. And Kesha once claimed she had sex with a ghost, though she later clarified, "I woke up and looked at the end of the bed and there was an apparition of a woman. ... I never actually slept with a ghost. But she did wake me up in a very sensual way."

    Closeup of Kesha
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

    19. Guillermo del Toro says he once saw a UFO and thought it was "horribly designed" and "clichéd."

    Closeup of Guillermo del Toro
    JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

    "I didn’t want to see a UFO. It was horribly designed. I was with a friend. We bought a six-pack. We didn’t consume it, and there was a place called Cerro del Cuatro, 'Mountain of the Four,' on the periphery of Guadalajara. We said, ‘Let’s go to the highway.’ We sit down to watch the stars and have the beer and talk. We were the only guys by the freeway. And we saw a light on the horizon going super-fast, not linear. And I said, ‘Honk and flash the lights.’ And we started honking.” He says the UFO then "went from 1,000 meters away [to much closer] in less than a second — and it was so crappy. It was a flying saucer, so clichéd, with lights [blinking]. It’s so sad: I wish I could reveal they’re not what you think they are. They are what you think they are. And the fear we felt was so primal. I have never been that scared in my life. We jumped in the car, drove really fast. It was following us, and then I looked back and it was gone.”

    Suggested by Reddit user PopcornHobby

    20. Other stars who have claimed to have seen UFOs and evidence of alien life? Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Kurt Russell, Kesha, Kacey Musgraves, January Jones, and Fran Drescher.

    Side-by-side of Demi Lovato, Post Malone, and January Jones
    Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, Lorne Thomson/Redferns via Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

    21. And finally...Nicole Kidman is American. She was born in Hawaii.

    Closeup of Nicole Kidman
    John Nacion / WireImage via Getty Images