21 Truly Bizarre Celebrity Facts That I Still Think About From Time To Time

Recently, we wrote about bizarre celebrity facts and asked the BuzzFeed Community to share even more. Here's what they had to say, along with a bunch of facts from my own brain and from the handy subreddit r/PopCultureChat!
2.Jack Black's mother is engineer Judith Love Cohen, who helped create the system that rescued the Apollo 13 crew. In fact, according to a tribute one of her other sons wrote after her death, "She actually went to her office on the day that Jack was born. When it was time to go to the hospital, she took with her a computer printout of the problem she was working on. Later that day, she called her boss and told him that she had solved the problem. And...oh, yes, the baby was born, too."
3.One of the first years Katy Perryattended the Grammys, she shared a dressing room with Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. She asked them each for a lock of their hair, and they obliged. Perry put bows on them and kept them in her purse.
4.Sean Astin has literally lived the plot of Mamma Mia!
7.Doja Cat was babysat by Alexis Neiers. (Yes, that Alexis Neiers of the Bling Ring and the iconic "Nancy Jo, this is Alexis Neiers calling" clip.)
8.Robert Pattinson once came up with the idea of a portable pasta dish you could hold in your hand called Piccolini Cuscino and created a prototype using a panini press, which he presented to Sugarfish cofounder Lele Massimini, who was unimpressed.
9.Speaking of Pattinson — he was once kicked out of his elite British private school because he was stealing and reselling porn magazines at school.
10.Christian Bale based the way he played the murderous Patrick Bateman in American Psycho on Tom Cruise.
11.The Paris Hilton sex tape starts with a memorial screen to those who died in 9/11.
12.Jenna Ortega used toperform "autopsies" on dead animals such as "little lizards that [she] found that were dead in [her] backyard" as a kid.
13.Britney Spears and Marilyn Monroe may be distant cousins.
18.And Kesha once claimed she had sex with a ghost, though she later clarified, "I woke up and looked at the end of the bed and there was an apparition of a woman. ... I never actually slept with a ghost. But she did wake me up in a very sensual way."
19.Guillermo del Toro says he oncesaw a UFO and thought it was "horribly designed" and "clichéd."
20.Other stars who have claimed to have seen UFOs and evidence of alien life? Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Kurt Russell, Kesha, Kacey Musgraves, January Jones, and Fran Drescher.
21.And finally...Nicole Kidman is American. She was born in Hawaii.