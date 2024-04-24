7.

Morrissey also questioned claims made against Harvey Weinstein, saying, "People know exactly what's going on...and they play along. Afterwards, they feel embarrassed or disliked. And then they turn it around and say: 'I was attacked, I was surprised.' But if everything went well, and if it had given them a great career, they would not talk about it," Morrissey said of the allegations against Weinstein. "I hate rape... But in many cases, one looks at the circumstances and thinks that the person who is considered a victim is merely disappointed." He also brought up musicians sleeping with underage groupies and said, "If you go through history, almost everyone is guilty of sleeping with minors. Why not throw everyone in jail right away?"