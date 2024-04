21.

Janeane Garofalo also defended C.K. after he returned to stand-up following a break. "Leave Louis C.K. alone. Enough with that. And again, there are so many issues we gotta be motivated on. He’s been my friend — and I stand by that — he’s been my friend since 1985, and I think he has suffered," she said. "And when he performs at the Comedy Cellar and people get all irate, if nothing else, care about his daughters. If nothing else — if you can find no compassion for him, which I think you should — think about how his daughters, who hear all of this stuff, feel. Why don’t you leave him alone for them if you’re so women-empowering?" She compared the backlash to bullying and said, "If you don’t want to listen to him, get up and leave the room. You are acting like Mussolini has walked into the room, and it is not."