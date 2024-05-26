21 People Who Died And Then Had Unspeakably Shocking Secrets Revealed About Them

17. "My uncle died suddenly in a car crash when I was 18. My aunt has schizophrenia and went off her meds after he died. ... Eventually she couldn't stay in the house anymore, and we went to help clean it out. We found cameras everywhere. Behind paintings, in the bookshelves, just everywhere. Eventually we found a safe tucked away in a small opening in his closet, and when we finally cracked it open there were two unregistered guns in it alongside a wad of cash."

"My uncle was already very wealthy; we don't know why he specifically had this cash set aside, or why he had illegal guns, or why he bugged his entire house. But we suspect my aunt's illness and paranoia was worsened by him, and she wasn't always as delusional as he made her out to be. In better news, my aunt now lives in Florida with a caretaker in a condo. She paints for a living and is very happy."



—u/CassiopeiaFoon

