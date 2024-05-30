1.
Here in America, we appreciate our teachers!
2.
America has so many ingenuous solutions to our problems.
3.
Health insurance is always reasonable and reliable here.
4.
We have cute little nursery rhymes here for kids about hiding from gunmen at school!
6.
Welcome to America, where everything — even a fortune cookie — is an ad.
7.
And you can get evicted for being 15 minutes behind on rent — which means, of course, a ton of new charges.
8.
Don't you just love our medical system?
9.
There's really nothing like American school lunches.
11.
This translation seems pretty on-point.
12.
This bright blue, green, and orange water gun needs a warning. Because that's where we're at right now in America.
13.
Welcome to paying tuition in America.
14.
Imagine rear-ending this car.
15.
Ah, America, where the customer pays for the restaurant staff's health insurance because the company refuses to.
16.
And restaurants passive-aggressively remind you to tip, because they won't pay their servers enough:
17.
But don't worry — everyone tips! Plus, we definitely have separation of church and state, and everyone's free to practice the religion they want!
18.
Here's the pandemic in the US in one photo.
19.
And boomers in one photo.
20.
'Murica — where you can get fired for missing a work pajama party because you have to take your sick pet to the vet for an emergency.
21.
Work is always SO reasonable about family and friend events, too.
22.
Here, you're a part of a family, no matter where you work.
23.
But hey, at least workers can sit while they work!
24.
Everything is SO convenient in America, too. Like, we would never put cheap products in little cages to deter thieves.
25.
Ah, to be a woman in America.
26.
Here, you can get a convenient subscription to everything, including life's essentials. Like cold water!
27.
And shopping in the morning!
28.
We totally have free speech in America.
29.
And we can definitely protest.
30.
We raise our kids with kindness and grace here.
31.
And finally, this is America in one photo.