6. "We were living in a suite in his parents’ basement, a state over from where my family lives (about an hour away). My parents were going away for a week, and for a few of those days, my husband was going to a training session for his new job. I didn’t want to be by myself with my in-laws, so I decided to stay at my parents’ house and catch up with my friends. The first night, I invited my friend and her brother over. He arrived first (she got off work at 11), and we sat on the couch watching a show about dinosaurs. After about 45 minutes, I heard the garage door open…it was my husband, LIVID. He was all, 'AHA I KNEW MY DAD WAS RIGHT AND YOU WERE A CHEATING FLOOZY!!!' He left, did some donuts on the front lawn, then called the police and said I was trying to kill myself, so a whole squad of cops showed up and wouldn’t believe me that I wasn’t suicidal (although by this time, I wasn’t too far off)."

"Over the next few months, he cooled down and told me to go get an apartment and a dog, and he’d join me soon. I got the apartment, and we went to weekly therapy sessions, after which we’d go on dates, parting tearfully and with plenty of making out. I could barely wait for him to join me in our new home.



But then…the last weekend of October is the social event of the season, the Halloween Loop. I went with a different friend, her fiancé, and his brother (who I’d never met and didn’t know was coming). We ran into my husband and his friends. They were not unfriendly to me, but it was a little awkward.

On Halloween night, my husband said he’d made his decision and that I should meet him outside his work. I packed a bag, optimistic that I was going home. But he, a human ice cube, said we were getting divorced and never speaking again. I was so confused. What about the dates, the apartment? He said that was before he caught me on a date on the Halloween Loop.

So that was the end of that…until five years later, when he suggested we get back together, and I laughed at him."

—u/Warm_metal_revival





