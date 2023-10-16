9. "His wife called me. He had no intentions of marrying me. He was treating me like his bit on the side but bought me a shiny ring as compensation. I was horrified when I found out."

"It's actually a really long story but dot points: We met at the pub, he said he was separated, we started dating, engaged after six months, he worked a lot, he didn't want to live together before marriage, I even met his entire family (mum/dad/siblings) when we all attended church together multiple times (they didn't bat an eyelid), he gave me a ring worth 25k, one day his wife called asking, 'Do you know A is married and we have three kids?' I was floored.

Gave her the ring to sell to help her pay for a lawyer to divorce him, she got everything in the divorce, he got to keep his car, she's remarried and happier than ever. He's still alone.

His poor nieces and nephews must have been so confused. They were only young. Probably thinking to themselves, who's this lady and where is Aunty?! Were they told not to say anything to me? Or did his family think A & K had split up? It's one of those mysteries I like to play out scenarios in my head but can't really be bothered trying to find out the truth.



I actually never confronted him. I just packed up my rental and left. I went on a holiday for 18 months and just rebuilt myself using money saved for our wedding. Grieved someone who never existed, helped his wife (she needed to know every detail as a part of her healing process).

I saw him in a cafe about three years ago now. He was eating breakfast alone and gave me that look that said, 'Please say hello to me.' I gave him the slight smile you give a stranger and walked out with my coffee.

I do keep in Facebook contact with his ex-wife and catch up for dinner at least once every couple months.

She told me after it all came out, he tried to weasel his way back to her but with no success. Then, he was apparently super depressed because he 'loved me so much.' Then he started clubbing and was lovin' single life, that went on for a few years until COVID hit, and he suddenly realized he was all alone, had nobody in his life, and had a really tough trot during all the lockdowns.

We did talk to their kids together about what happened (I was on video). She wanted to make sure they knew I wasn't a home-wrecker, and they had so many questions for me. The main one being did I know about them, or were they a secret as well. It was rough, their healing process wasn't the same as mine, but they were a family, and I felt like I owed it to them. And to be honest, it helped them as well because their Dad had told so many lies about me and their mother that simply by giving them facts (the youngest was 15 so not a young child), they were able to see he was a lying POS."

—u/Miserable-One274

