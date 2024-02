27 Happy On-Set "Accidents" That Were So Great, They Actually Ended Up In The Final Cut

25.

The elephant next to Ewan McGregor's character, Edward, inwas not meant to poop during the circus scene where he's cleaning their enclosure — however, it worked perfectly to comedically contrast Edward's mood. "How amazing was that moment when the elephant craps onscreen? We'd shot the wide shot where you see the two elephants' bums and then me. We'd shot that, and we'd moved in to do a close-up. [...] As we were setting that up, it lifted its tail and we all went, 'Quick!' and they widened the camera out, I got ready, and there was no turnover. They just turned the camera on and I played the scene as it dumped next to me. Genius," McGregor said.