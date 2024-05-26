Women Are Sharing The Moment They Realized They Were On A Date With A "Nice Guy" And Lord, I'm Ready To Swear Off All Men

6.

"Luckily it was one date, but I met with a gentleman from bumble. I could tell right away when we met up there was nothing there, no chemistry, so I was just going to get through the date and then never see him again. We sat down he ordered an appetizer without consulting me, so I was already kinda like on guard. When I left he was at my car and was saying bye, and he hugged me and tried to kiss me but I dodged it and smiled and said thanks. Well, he texts me over the next few days, I’m trying to just let it fizzle and blame my not meeting him with being busy until finally he’s like 'just give me one more chance' so I finally tell him 'I'm sorry Im just not interested in a relationship with anyone right now' (again trying to be polite). Well, he changes his tone real fast to 'I just wanted to have sex with you I don’t actually like you. I don’t want to be in a relationship with someone like you.' I just said 'cool' and blocked that noise."