15 Movie Endings That Changed Because Of Disastrous Test Screenings

They only had one day to reshoot the ending, which saw Blane showing up alone instead of with a date as he had previously. Blane stands up to his friend Steff and tells Andie he loves her before leaving...at which point Duckie encourages Andie to go after him, which she does. The two kiss in the parking lot. According to Deutch, test audiences loved the new ending: "They were satisfied, fulfilled, and delighted. And I agreed."