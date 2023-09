15 Movie Endings That Changed Because Of Disastrous Test Screenings

The two (with the film's director and producer) literally sat down in the lobby of the test screening theater and wrote the graduation speech for Elle to end the movie instead. You can actually tell when the new ending comes in (when Elle rejects Warner; this scene had been in the prior version, but had to be reshot for continuity after the old ending that accompanied it was scrapped). Reese's hair looks redder (she was in a wig), and she appears to have freckles. They also shot her part in London, and all the reactions in Burbank, so the lighting was a bit off. "But the new ending was way more satisfying," McCullah acknowledged, making these issues worth it.