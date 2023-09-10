1.
This couple had their child wear this weird, misogynistic sign while walking down the aisle at their wedding.
2.
This couple themed their wedding hashtags around 9/11.
3.
This bride thought it'd be funny to have her mom wear a dildo while walking her daughter down the aisle(???).
4.
This couple not only had the groom wear a literal ball and chain, but the bride also kissed every single male guest at the wedding.
5.
This couple somehow thought this wedding cake topper was charming.
6.
Why is this such a thing?
7.
I'm not making this up. There's a million cake toppers like this.
8.
This groom thought it'd be funny to write the word "help" on his shoes during the ceremony.
9.
This sign was just distasteful.
10.
Though this one — outside a small tent for the bride and groom — managed to be far, far, far worse.
11.
And this sign was just majorly insensitive.
12.
This decor was pretty shitty (see what I did there?).
13.
And this plan for bathrooms at a wedding was...concerning, to say the least.
14.
This "bathroom" wasn't much better — but apparently, the couple thought it was good enough to sell.
15.
This cake was just...disturbing.
16.
This condom corsage is making me want to go back to 30 seconds ago, when I didn't know it existed.
17.
Shotgun shell boutonnieres are (I guess) better than condom corsages, but not by much.
18.
This couple had a Confederate flag cake.
19.
Like, why is this a thing???
20.
The caption to this reads: "Went to a wedding where the ordained minister dressed up in a rabbi costume and made antisemitic jokes."
21.
Literally, why would anyone think this is a good idea?
22.
This couple decided to brag about the bride's first hit as a married woman.
23.
This wedding also apparently gave out gun-shaped soaps as favors.
24.
This bride didn't seem to care about the groom at all.
25.
And this groom called his bride-to-be a "hoe" in his groomsmen invitations.
26.
And this groom wore *this* at his bachelor party.
27.
This couple sent "invites" telling people they weren't invited, but that they should "contribute to [their] trip fund" anyways.
28.
These invitations were...well, not exactly formal.
29.
This couple had some ideas for their wedding that were in reallyyyy poor taste.
30.
And this couple actually went through with their weird, insensitive, police-themed wedding decor.
31.
This groom tried to pay a wedding singer in bridesmaids.
32.
And finally, this couple wanted to put tombstones of their dead relatives in their Halloween-themed wedding.