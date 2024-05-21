Adam Levine And Jonah Hill Were Childhood Besties, And 42 Other Celeb Connections That Actually Blew My Mind

Without Joe Biden's political career, Fall Out Boy wouldn't exist.

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are reportedly ninth cousins.

Two women, Taylor Swift in a sequined dress and Katy Perry in a beaded gown, stand together at an event
Larry Busacca / WireImage via Getty Images

2. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are also distant cousins.

Two actors holding Oscars, in black suits with bow ties, smiling at an awards event
Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

3. Oh, and they're also distantly related to Barack Obama and Princess Diana.

Carl Court / Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

4. Obama's eighth cousin is Dick Cheney.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

5. Niecy Nash, Sterling K. Brown, and Danielle Brooks are cousins.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images, Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

6. Jon Hamm taught Ellie Kemper's drama class when she was a freshman in high school. Later, when she was trying to make it in LA, she used her high school's directory to reach out to Hamm (who was then starring in Mad Men) and invited him to her one-person comedy show—and he came!

Man in a gray suit and woman in a white dress with black spots, both smiling, standing side by side
Michael Caulfield / WireImage via Getty Images

7. Adam Levine and Jonah Hill knew each other in childhood, as their parents were good friends. “Our kids grew up together, almost like brothers and sisters," Levine's mom, Patsy Noah, said.

Two men smiling and engaging in conversation at a sporting event
Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

8. Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston went to Eton together, and even costarred in the play A Passage to India — Redmayne was the lead, while Hiddleston "played the front right leg of the elephant that Eddie was on," as he told Graham Norton.

Two men standing side by side, one in a blue suit and white shirt, the other in a grey coat and red scarf
David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images for Focus Features

9. Prince William also went to Eton and was even on a rugby team with Redmayne in 1997.

Prince William in a polo shirt chatting with Eddie Redmayne in a suit at an outdoor event
David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images for Audi

10. Jennifer Aniston was in a friend group with Chaz Bono in high school, and would often hang out at Cher's house. Cher remembers her as taking the most snacks from the snack drawer.

David Livingston / WireImage via Getty Images, Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images for ABA

11. Aniston has been friends with Adam Sandler since 1990, when the two met at a deli in Los Angeles because Aniston was dating Sandler's friend.

Jennifer Aniston in a sleeveless sequined dress stands next to Adam Sandler in a Knicks hoodie, both smiling
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images

12. Speaking of Sandler, he lived with Judd Apatow before they were both famous in a $900/month apartment in the Valley. Sandler eventually left to join the cast of SNL, but continued to pay rent, as he was worried he was going to get fired and have to go back to LA.

Two men posing for the camera; one in a green jacket and white shirt, the other in a grey blazer and matching shirt
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

13. Justin Timberlake's mom was Ryan Gosling's guardian for a year while Timberlake and Gosling appeared on Mickey Mouse Club House, as Gosling's mom had to return to Canada and couldn't serve as his guardian on set.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartRadio, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images

14. Mindy Kaling interned on Conan O'Brien's show before she was famous.

Two people, one reclining on a couch, another seated at a desk, engage in conversation on a talk show set
Margaret Norton / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

15. Speaking of Conan — Lisa Kudrow and Conan O'Brien dated in the '80s, before they were famous, after meeting at an improv class.

Man in a suit and woman in a black dress sitting, talking on a talk show set
Paul Drinkwater / NBCU Photo Bank

16. Drake went to high school with Elliot Page — and apparently wasn't very nice to him. He wrote on his blog, "I was watching Juno tonight on the tour bus and I am so proud of you...you were always the smartest and wittiest person in our class and I only made fun of you and acted like an asshole cause I had a crush on you."

Craig Barritt / Getty Images for TIME, Kevin Winter / Getty Images

17. Neve Campbell and Allison Pill also went to that same high school.

Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic via Getty Images, Marleen Moise / WireImage via Getty Images

18. More high school classmates: Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman! They would end up becoming close friends, with Watts saying of Kidman, "She made me her sister. Her smaller sister. Nicole epitomizes for me the word 'sisterhood.'"

Two women posing with an award, one in a gold sequined gown and the other in a pastel blue dress
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for AFI

19. Guess who also went to high school together? Spencer Pratt and the Olsen twins — Pratt claims he sold a photo of Mary-Kate drinking at a party to the tabloids for $50,000.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images, Steven Ferdman/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

20. Tia and Tamara Mowry babysat Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for a half-day when they were around seven or eight on the set of Full House. Their brother Tahj was appearing on the show at the time. "They were very young. So sweet, so kind. I remember all they wanted was matzo ball soup," Tamera revealed.

Two women posing together; one in a red sleeveless dress, the other in a grey suit with a black top. Both are smiling
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

21. Andy Samberg and Chelsea Peretti went to elementary school together, and Peretti had a crush on Samberg. The two would later costar on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Four actors posing together at the Golden Globe Awards. Two in dresses, two in suits. No colors described
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

22. Maya Rudolph and Gwyneth Paltrow also went to elementary school together.

Two women on stage, one in a sleeveless top and slacks, the other in a black sleeveless top and leather skirt
Dana Edelson / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

23. Jonah Hill also went there, though not at the same time. Oh, and Maude Apatow, Zosia Mamet, Kate Hudson, Jack Quaid, Charlie Hall, Maya Rudolph, Liv Tyler, Zooey Deschanel, and Emily Deschanel.

Man on stage in patterned shirt and jeans, shielding eyes with hand, smiling
Rosalind OConnor / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

24. Jack Black also transferred to the school — Crossroads School — when he was a sophomore, and he helped coach Rudolph for an improv competition, then took her to her first Groundlings show. Rudolph would end up joining an improv group there that would lead to her SNL hiring. But back in school, she had a crush on Black, who she called "the theater god at my school." He also taught her how to drive a stick shift.

Man with long hair and beard posing playfully at an event, wearing a patterned shirt
Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

25. Holly Hunter and Frances McDormand were college roommates when they attended Yale Drama School — then lived together after graduating, too.

Two women standing together, one in a black leather jacket and skirt, the other in a white blouse and black skirt, holding an orange shawl
JIM RUYMEN/AFP via Getty Images

26. They also, at one point, lived in an apartment with Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, Scott Spiegel, the Coen Brothers, and Kathy Bates.

Albert L. Ortega / WireImage via Getty Images, Rich Polk / Getty Images for Netflix, Frazer Harrison / WireImage via Getty Images

27. Am I the only person who didn't know Matty Healy was a nepo baby? His mom is actor and television personality Denise Welch.

Two people smiling and posing together on a street, one making a peace sign
Justin Palmer/GC Images via Getty Images

28. Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein became friends after meeting at a mutual friend's Bat Mitzvah before they were both famous.

Two individuals posing together; one in a white puff-sleeve dress, the other in a denim outfit, at an event with branded backdrops
Rob Kim / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

29. Alison Williams worked as Tina Fey's assistant before she was famous.

Four women posing together at an event; one holding an award. They are dressed in formal attire
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for National Board of Review

30. Usher used to watch Beyoncé and the rest of her singing group (then The Dolls) when they came to Atlanta to work with producer Daryl Simmons. "I had to watch them ‘cause I was the authority ‘cause I guess I was the teenager at the time," he said, saying he had to make "certain that they didn't get in no trouble in the house at the time."

Usher and Beyoncé pose together; he in a black coat and she in a detailed jacket
Kevin Mazur / WireImage via Getty Images

31. Brandy and Snoop Dogg are first cousins, according to Snoop.

Snoop Dogg in a basketball jersey and shorts standing with a woman in a sporty white top and black pants, both smiling at a basketball event
Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage via Getty Images

32. Speaking of Brandy — she went to prom with none other than Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant and Brandy smile at an event. He wears a suit; she has braids and a chic outfit
Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

33. Bianca Lawson is Beyoncé and Solange's ste-sister.

Woman in elegant dress with embroidered sleeves at an event
Jason Mendez / Getty Images

34. Whitney Houston's mom Cissy Houston was a backup singer for both Elvis, Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin.

Cissy Houston in a sheer brown overlay and gold necklace at Essence Festival
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival

35. Josh Brolin's stepmom is none other than Barbara Streisand.

Three individuals posing together at an event, with the central person flanked by the two others. They wear event-appropriate attire
Lester Cohen / WireImage via Getty Images

36. Years before they costarred in Barbie, Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera went to a summer acting program together while they were both in high school.

Two women smiling at an event, one in a glittery gown, the other in a black suit
Al Seib/AMPAS via Getty Images

37. Kate McKinnon was also friends with Barbie director Greta Gerwig before they were famous. The two were in an improv group together in college and "made really wonderfully strange musicals together."

Greta Gerwig in a sequined dress with a deep neckline at an event
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

38. Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain have known each other since they attended Julliard together.

Two people smiling close together, one in a blue shirt, the other in a floral jacket
Bruce Glikas / WireImage via Getty Images

39. Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen are brothers, which I can't believe I never knew.

Two men in suits posing playfully, one pointing and smiling, the other peeking from behind
Brian To / FilmMagic via Getty Images

40. Bethenny Frankel was Paris and Nicky Hilton's nanny when they were kids. She would take them ice skating, to the pet shop, or shopping after school.

Three women posing together at an event, all wearing elegant evening gowns
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

41. Years before both starring in The Office, John Krasinski and BJ Novak went to high school together. They were also on a little league team together.

Two men smiling and seated next to each other, casually dressed in jeans and long-sleeve shirts
Dean Hendler / NBCU Photo Bank

42. Jason Segel and Kevin Hart shared a one-bedroom apartment for six months — because Apatow told them to. The two had both appeared in a pilot Apatow directed. (The series did not get picked up.)

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Netflix

43. And finally, Pete Wentz's parents met working for Joe Biden in the 1970s. Which means that without Biden's political career, Pete Wentz — and by extension, Fall Out Boy — wouldn't exist.

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images for iHeartRadio, Scott Olson / Getty Images