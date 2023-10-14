People Are Sharing The Toxic Ways Their Boomer Parents Raised Them, And I Don't Think I Realized How Much Times Have Changed

4. "Use humiliation as a form of punishment."

—u/TowardsTheInevitable



"My stepmom used to record my mental breakdowns and threaten to post them on Facebook. One time she actually did…all of her friends and family commented how awful it was that she would post it, and she deleted it, but the harm was already done. Every single time I saw family for the next few months, it was just, 'Are you okay? I saw what happened; are you alright?' It was so embarrassing."



—u/ItzSurgeBruh



"It was just me and my father, and he used to record my tantrums (since I was, like, 5) and then play them back to me over and over so '[I] could see how ridiculous it looked' among other things. I suffered from OCD and anxiety since I was really young, and he never believed in disorders like that so he used to purposely trigger me then tell me I was so dramatic and to knock it off. My childhood left me with the habit of bottling my emotions and also becoming aggressive toward others who show big emotions. I’m working on it."



—u/TowardsTheInevitable

