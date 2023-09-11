28 Infuriating Examples Of The Pink Tax That Prove You Should Always Check Out The Men's Section First

7. And in particular, work or gardening gloves.

Suggested by u/MercurysNova



"I used to help my dad harvest grapes when I was a kid and I got some cute pink gloves. I couldn't understand at the end of the day why my hands were purple from the grapes and hurting a lot and my cousin was fine until I used his gloves one day and my world changed — they are [made of] way better materials (they were literally the same brand and bought at the same store)."



—u/Bea_theIdiot



"I do a lot of heavy work, and these are the differences [between men and women's gloves]:

Material thickness (for example, if you go leather, the leather in women's gloves is thinner and more easily penetrated).

Knuckle and fingertip protection (usually entirely absent in women's sizes).

Seam strength and quality of stitching — women's ones seem to be more likely to be glued.

Length of wrist protection.

That's assuming the same types are available in women's sizes, but that's not often the case in my experience. To be honest, my more common experience is just finding I don't have any options at all unless I want gardening gloves. You'll see a ton of gardening gloves in women's sizes that are literally just cotton gloves dipped in latex, right next to the men's ones at least being heavy weave material.

Welcome to tetanusville!"

—u/AnnoyedOwlbear

