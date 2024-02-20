Skip To Content
31 Absolutely Insufferable Main Character Types From This Month Who Need To Learn The World Doesn't Revolve Around Them

Imagine making your dad's stage 4 cancer diagnosis about YOU.

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This person wanted to be an IRL Bachelorette.

&quot;you each had 5 mins to chat with me&quot;
u/cubansbottomdollar / Via reddit.com

2. This person thought her friend getting pregnant was "copying" her.

&quot;Is she copying me?&quot;
u/abz_pink / Via reddit.com

3. This person brought a SPEAKER to the gym.

a person using a loud speaker in a gym
u/Adept_Speech_7893 / Via reddit.com

4. "Being the main character is hard, but someone has to do it." Do they, though?

&quot;but someone has to do it&quot;
u/kingdomomni / Via reddit.com

5. This guy made his dad's stage 4 cancer diagnosis about him.

&quot;Luckily now my dad listens.&quot;
u/Forbiddenjalepeno / Via reddit.com

6. This person cared so little for their friend's time that they were TWO AND A HALF hours late.

&quot;2.5 hours late....&quot;
u/Richersonrealty / Via reddit.com

7. This person decided parking close to the entrance was more important than someone in the handicap spot being able to enter their car.

a car parked illegally and blocking the ramp of the car next to them
u/Ivan_Jerkoffski / Via reddit.com

8. And this person took up no less than FOUR parking spots.

a car taking up four parking spots
u/Intelligent_Heat_362 / Via reddit.com

9. This Nice Guy clearly thought he was entitled to this woman's attention.

&quot;i could actually treat you better&quot;
u/ladiesman21700000000 / Via reddit.com

10. This person expected everyone to react to their fake sinking.

&quot;i faked a blackout in a swimming pool&quot;
u/vanillaicesson / Via reddit.com

11. This person blocked traffic during the Super Bowl just to be a menace.

a man on a horse blocking traffic and waving a Trump flag
u/Nuclear-poweredTaxi / Via reddit.com

12. This person decided everyone ELSE should accommodate them and their dog, instead of the other way around.

&quot;Please have some sense and turn around&quot;
u/clitris / Via reddit.com

13. These people decided to take up electric car charging spots to change their tires, because clearly no one else's needs matter but theirs.

People changing a tire
u/Andololol / Via reddit.com

14. And this person constantly parked in the electric vehicle charging spots just 'cause.

a non-electric car parked near electric charging ports
u/LivermoreP1 / Via reddit.com

15. This couple thought their baby's gender reveal was more important than a town getting clean water.

a blue waterfall
u/Green____cat / Via reddit.com

16. And these people littered all over a public park for their gender reveal.

blue confetti littering the ground of a park
u/Steamedcarpet / Via reddit.com

17. After someone made a gesture of goodwill by posting a gift card code for military spouses to get themselves a free coffee, this person used up all the money to buy expensive cups...because no one else deserved something nice.

Screenshot of a coffee bill
u/Nysnowbrd / Via reddit.com

18. This person blocked multiple spots and the sidewalk so they could charge their car.

a car blocking spots
u/SkazyTheSecond / Via reddit.com

19. This person used someone ELSE's under-seat storage space to put their helmet and water bottle.

a person&#x27;s feet poking out from behind
u/stefahnia / Via reddit.com

20. These neighbors "reserved" parking for themselves on a public street.

Buckets reserving parking for someone
u/BopNowItsMine / Via reddit.com

21. These people clearly cared more about what they wanted than, y'know, THE SAFETY OF THE ENTIRE RESIDENTIAL AREA.

a post blocking trucks from entering
u/sam-sung / Via reddit.com

22. This person brought no less than FIVE dogs into a car maintenance place and let them wander.

&quot;I just wanted to get new tires and an oil change.&quot;
u/ihateeveryonebyee / Via reddit.com

23. This person was clearly encouraging their poor dog to antagonize people for their own amusement.

&quot;He likes to film us and upload it to his own Facebook.&quot;
u/GoatJerker / Via reddit.com

24. This roommate thought prioritizing their laziness was more important than prioritizing their roommate's safety.

weights all over the floor
u/mysteryman403 / Via reddit.com

25. This guy thought only his form of gaming was valid.

Post text: A person expresses strong opinions on what defines a true gamer, dismissing various games and platforms as not real gaming
u/blazegamer12 / Via reddit.com

26. This person thought no one else should wear makeup around their boyfriend.

&quot;Just don&#x27;t wear makeup lol&quot;
u/MeekAirtime / Via reddit.com

27. This LinkedIn weirdo made up an obviously fake story to make herself sound good online.

&quot;What&#x27;s the most rewarding job in the world?&quot;
u/OurBiteMcFry / Via reddit.com

28. This person didn't give a crap about damaging someone's bike or blocking it in, because THEY needed a place to park.

&quot;Car parked in a spot my bike occupied&quot;
u/Spike1002 / Via reddit.com

29. These coworkers had no regard for other people's things.

pen marks in a cup
u/Calligaster / Via reddit.com

30. This person expected a free membership just because they lived in the same town as the founders.

&quot;I&#x27;m here to name and shame a company&quot;
u/Reddituser0346 / Via reddit.com

31. And finally, this person decided because THEY SPECIFICALLY didn't like Nintendo's games anymore, Nintendo should be sued.

&quot;I have decided I&#x27;m unfollowing, boycotting, and filing a class action lawsuit.&quot;
u/Mischa0711 / Via reddit.com