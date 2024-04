12.

Michael J. Fox was cast infive weeks after it started filming. Eric Stoltz had initially been cast in the role and even filmed for multiple weeks before director Robert Zemeckis and writer Bob Gale decided he didn't have the right comedic tone for Marty. They decided to replace him with Fox, their first choice for the role. However, they couldn't do this right away (Fox was still busy shooting) and continued to film with Stoltz for days knowing they wouldn't use the footage.