    29 Insufferable Relatives Who Will Make You Long For The Holidays To Be Over

    Is it even the holiday season if a younger cousin or nephew doesn't ruin one of your possessions?

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's always nice to see your family over the holidays, but I gotta admit...it can be a LOT to have everyone under one roof. And after a few days, or a week...it can start to feel like this:

    Universal Pictures

    Here are 29 infuriating people who probably have their family members wishing the holiday season was a bit shorter.

    1. This extended family member, who left the toilet like this without saying anything, then left.

    a broken toilet seat
    u/ZeroSleepSamus / Via reddit.com

    2. This sister, who borrowed her sibling's AirPods, then dyed her hair, staining them with a color that looked like earwax.

    stained AirPods
    u/Luminescence000 / Via reddit.com

    3. This mom, who broke her adult kid's $200 mug and almost caused a house fire over Thanksgiving.

    a broken mug
    u/teajoeytristian / Via reddit.com

    4. This little brother, who would not stop his 4 a.m. texts about using his brother's hotspot.

    Screenshot of a text exchange
    u/JayJaymeowsker / Via reddit.com

    5. This mom, who insisted on keeping the temperature at 61 — and I'm willing to bet she also said "put on a sweater if you're so cold."

    A thermostat set to 61 degrees
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    6. And this dad, who literally set a password on the thermostat.

    A screen asking for a code
    u/secretiveshash / Via reddit.com

    7. This sister-in-law, who borrowed the Peloton and left it like this.

    a stained Peloton
    u/JBaNaNaS187 / Via reddit.com

    8. This dad, who cut the pumpkin pie in a way which defies logic and reason.

    a pie cut terribly
    u/Tentacles_for_me / Via reddit.com

    9. And the dad who refuses to eat the crust of the pumpkin pie.

    A scooped-out pumpkin pie
    u/Howsithanginweirdo / Via reddit.com

    10. This sister, who decided to "taste test" every single donut their family member brought home.

    Donuts with bites taken out of them
    u/DummyThlck / Via reddit.com

    11. This cousin, who *almost* got away with it.

    Closeup of a Coca Cola
    u/LilDiamondtoxic / Via reddit.com

    12. This sister, who pulled the classic annoying sibling move of refusing to replace anything in the fridge, leaving the tiniest bit left on the bottom so she could justify it. (Confession: I've done this. Sorry, it's in my blood as a little sister.)

    Empty cartons in the fridge
    u/bunnycumslut69 / Via reddit.com

    13. This dad, who stored leftovers like this.

    A piece of meat on a fridge shelf
    u/itchy_buthole / Via reddit.com

    14. This sister, who left the bathroom like this.

    a messy bathroom
    u/TouchingPriests / Via reddit.com

    15. This niece, who cut her slice of pizza like this.

    a horribly cut pizza
    u/ciqhen / Via reddit.com

    16. This family, who showed up while the host was still naked.

    &quot;guests showed up early for Thanksgiving, I was naked&quot;
    u/Raterus_ / Via reddit.com

    If you can't read the above, it says: 

    "Guests showed up early for Thanksgiving, I was naked.

    Got to love family, I'm hosting Thanksgiving and making all the food. I told my family to come at 1:30 p.m. Some of them came at 12 p.m. while I was naked after a shower and the house was still a mess from prep."

    17. This sibling, who left a shower cap in the toilet that I at least hope belonged to them, and not another sibling.

    a shower cap in the toilet
    u/ladiesman21700000000 / Via reddit.com

    18. This grandma, who was (literally) playing with fire by using a plastic colander as a steamer.

    a pink colander
    u/Linorelai / Via reddit.com

    19. This grandma, who literally hot boxed with cigarettes on a 16-hour car drive.

    A passenger smoking in the car
    u/EggsInSpayce / Via reddit.com

    20. This cousin, who went out with friends and tried to make a drunk snack, only to almost burn the house down.

    a burnt pizza
    u/-Dogdin / Via reddit.com

    21. This little sister, who proved TikTok is a menace to society.

    a dirty microwave
    u/Agent-Ace / Via reddit.com

    22. And this little sister somehow got melted cheese all over their sibling's special edition R2D2 Xbox 360.

    Melted cheese on a game console
    u/Bamadhaj / Via reddit.com

    23. Aaaaand this little sister, who ruined a $150 Pokémon card.

    a damaged Pokemon card
    u/pleaseend-me / Via reddit.com

    24. This brother, who dug through the entire ice cream carton for the good parts like he was digging for gold.

    Ice cream with the candy taken out
    u/mediastoosocial / Via reddit.com

    25. This mother-in-law, who complained the stove was "dirty."

    A dirty stove
    u/e_tenebris / Via reddit.com

    26. And this aunt, who left the bathroom like this.

    Smoked cigarettes on a bathroom sink
    u/KAYREDUUU / Via reddit.com

    27. This niece, who ruined a stool because she was "bored."

    Pen marks on a stool
    u/thedoctor7684 / Via reddit.com

    28. This mom, whose kids discovered a truly strange habit of hers.

    Pills in a planter
    u/Carbs_are_the_devil / Via reddit.com

    29. And finally, the in-laws who left the butter like this after cooking.

    Butter in the fridge
    u/snuggletoast / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/MildlyInfuriating