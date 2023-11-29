29 Insufferable Relatives Who Will Make You Long For The Holidays To Be Over

It's always nice to see your family over the holidays, but I gotta admit...it can be a LOT to have everyone under one roof. And after a few days, or a week...it can start to feel like this:
Here are 29 infuriating people who probably have their family members wishing the holiday season was a bit shorter.
1.This extended family member, who left the toilet like this without saying anything, then left.
2.This sister, who borrowed her sibling's AirPods, then dyed her hair, staining them with a color that looked like earwax.
3.This mom, who broke her adult kid's $200 mug and almost caused a house fire over Thanksgiving.
4.This little brother, who would not stop his 4 a.m. texts about using his brother's hotspot.
5.This mom, who insisted on keeping the temperature at 61 — and I'm willing to bet she also said "put on a sweater if you're so cold."
6.And this dad, who literally set a password on the thermostat.
7.This sister-in-law, who borrowed the Peloton and left it like this.
8.This dad, who cut the pumpkin pie in a way which defies logic and reason.
9.And the dad who refuses to eat the crust of the pumpkin pie.
10.This sister, who decided to "taste test" every single donut their family member brought home.
11.This cousin, who *almost* got away with it.
12.This sister, who pulled the classic annoying sibling move of refusing to replace anything in the fridge, leaving the tiniest bit left on the bottom so she could justify it. (Confession: I've done this. Sorry, it's in my blood as a little sister.)
13.This dad, who stored leftovers like this.
14.This sister, who left the bathroom like this.
15.This niece, who cut her slice of pizza like this.
16.This family, who showed up while the host was still naked.
17.This sibling, who left a shower cap in the toilet that I at least hope belonged to them, and not another sibling.
18.This grandma, who was (literally) playing with fire by using a plastic colander as a steamer.
19.This grandma, who literally hot boxed with cigarettes on a 16-hour car drive.
20.This cousin, who went out with friends and tried to make a drunk snack, only to almost burn the house down.
21.This little sister, who proved TikTok is a menace to society.
22.And this little sister somehow got melted cheese all over their sibling's special edition R2D2 Xbox 360.
23.Aaaaand this little sister, who ruined a $150 Pokémon card.
24.This brother, who dug through the entire ice cream carton for the good parts like he was digging for gold.
25.This mother-in-law, who complained the stove was "dirty."
26.And this aunt, who left the bathroom like this.
27.This niece, who ruined a stool because she was "bored."
28.This mom, whose kids discovered a truly strange habit of hers.
29.And finally, the in-laws who left the butter like this after cooking.