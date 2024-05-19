44. "She wrote it in her diary and then left her diary on the desk, open to the page where she wrote about it. I looked down when I put down my stuff and there it was. I wasn’t deliberately reading it but my eyes just caught the sentence 'I slept with (guy she used to date) last night. It was the third time.' I glanced at the date and it was two weeks prior. I said, 'So you’re sleeping with X huh?' She said, 'What? No.' I said, 'Well you wrote it right here that you did. Three times.' she then got upset and accused me of 'reading her diary without her permission,' and I said “kinda hard not to when you fucking leave it open right in front of me.'"

"She swore she didn’t do it on purpose; but she did. That’s the type of person she was. Everything was like that, always trying to frame things like I was the bad guy. If I found out that way she could try and make it about me not trusting her and reading her diary so it would diminish the gravity of her cheating somehow. That was her playbook and it took me way longer than I should have to figure that out. By then I was already miserable so I wish I could say I cared more than I did but I didn’t. I was just like 'Whatever. I’m so done.'"

—u/orc_philosopher

