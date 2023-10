19 Shocking Allegations About Celebrities That Got Swept Under The Rug

After becoming famous, Wahlberg sought a pardon for the attack that landed him in jail, writing “I am deeply sorry for the actions that I took on the night of April 8, 1988, as well as for any lasting damage that I may have caused the victims. Since that time, I have dedicated myself to becoming a better person and citizen so that I can be a role model to my children and others.” While he eventually dropped the pardon, he claimed in 2020 that he really had changed, “I took it upon myself to own up to my mistakes and go against the grain and not be a part of the gang any more – to say that I was going to go and do my own thing."