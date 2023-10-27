    41 Photos That Beyond A Doubt Prove We Are Living In A Simulation

    I blame aliens, a government conspiracy, or a Truman Show-like situation.

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Um...did that kid's arm just go THROUGH the chair?

    u/jynxzis / Via reddit.com

    2. This "Default_juice" confirms it: Nothing is real!!!

    &quot;Default_juice&quot;
    u/OrdinarySoftwareDev / Via reddit.com

    3. This blue McDonald's has GOT to be from another universe.

    A blue McDonald&#x27;s sign
    u/Meme_Lord_E / Via reddit.com

    4. As is this red Sprite made by Coca Cola.

    A red sprite can by Coca Cola
    u/nameaboveallnames / Via reddit.com

    5. This grave is from a universe that has a February 30.

    Died: February 30, 1847
    u/Zekyriah / Via reddit.com

    6. These tapes are basically proof that the Mandela effect is real — and the person holding these tapes has lived in two different universes.

    Two tapes with &quot;Berenstein&quot; and &quot;Berenstain&quot;
    u/CamelMilk / Via reddit.com

    7. What in the Truman Show is going on here?

    a black thing in the sky
    u/servetbc / Via reddit.com

    8. The sky is a simulation!

    A strange light in the sky
    u/butcherbabe777 / Via reddit.com

    9. This is also the sky, and all doubt is erased for me: We are in The Matrix.

    u/Pearlsnivy / Via reddit.com

    10. Is this building 2D??? Is it just a cutout?

    A building that looks 2D
    u/lord_of_the_nazgul / Via reddit.com

    11. Like, are we living in an old Western-style film set?

    A building that looks 2D
    u/alextheangeldragon / Via reddit.com

    12. Something from another dimension is definitely trying to send us a message here.

    Bubbles making letters and patterns on the bottom of a bottle
    u/Lilt34 / Via reddit.com

    13. Why aren't these fish swimming???

    u/FuzzyBlankets777 / Via reddit.com

    14. These are either clones, or someone didn't spend enough time programming Earth.

    People dressed the same and all with blonde hair on a bus
    u/New-Possibility-577 / Via reddit.com

    15. What is it with buses and repeating people?

    A row of bald men on a bus
    u/Suspicious_Job6986 / Via reddit.com

    16. This either proves the sky around us is just computer graphics, or that aliens are real.

    Lights in the sky
    u/Romcho64 / Via reddit.com

    17. Are we on another planet with two moons??? What does this mean?

    Two moons in the sky
    u/i127imnottakenhaha / Via reddit.com

    18. This cat just spawned in the middle of a wall. Are we all just Sims???

    A cat coming out of a wall
    u/Brilliant-Towel4044 / Via reddit.com

    19. Yep. We're definitely in a game of Sims.

    a door near the ceiling
    u/DutchSlv / Via reddit.com

    20. This building name is just floating in the air, as if physics don't exist!!!

    A building name seemingly floating in the air
    u/MrHamburger08 / Via reddit.com

    21. These lights seem to cast darkness instead of light, and mom, I'm gonna need you to come pick me up.

    Black circles on the carpet
    u/Seebvex / Via reddit.com

    22. Is time even real???

    u/RockPaperFire3 / Via reddit.com

    23. I've stared at this photo for so long, and I still can't find a logical explanation for how this cord made this shadow.

    A strange shadow of a cord
    u/Rodrick_ARS / Via reddit.com

    24. I also cannot wrap my mind around how this leaf got impaled in this fence without any kind of hole on the side.

    An impaled leaf
    u/XLord_of_OperationsX / Via reddit.com

    25. I'm kinda convinced that if this person had walked outside this door, they would've entered another universe.

    An exit door
    u/TheWebRanger / Via reddit.com

    26. And I'm 100% confident that this door on an abandoned beach leads to another dimension.

    A door on a beach
    u/elastizitat​ / Via reddit.com

    27. Either the simulation is paused here, or there's an alternate universe that looks just like Earth, except gravity isn't real.

    u/the1andonlyjoja / Via reddit.com

    28. Is this not exactly what it looks like when you're highlighting a specific spot to build something on in a video computer game???

    glowing snow
    u/Freaky-monster2 / Via reddit.com

    29. I just don't buy that this is a coincidence!!!

    Two men on the street wearing the same sweater
    u/Kii_aura / Via reddit.com

    30. This is not normal!

    Strange clouds
    u/Prince100001 / Via reddit.com

    31. Neither is this.

    Trees that end at the same point
    u/Otherwise-Top7774 / Via reddit.com

    32. Or this — these trees are way too perfect to be real.

    u/anothafendabenda / Via reddit.com

    33. This fruit that was somehow both a lemon and an orange is definitely some kind of glitch.

    A half-lemon, half-orange
    u/ronioni04 / Via reddit.com

    34. This apple is straight-up glitching before our very eyes.

    A glitching apple
    u/Unknown_smile / Via reddit.com

    35. This shadow looks pixelated, too.

    a pixelated shadow
    u/East-Negotiation-810 / Via reddit.com

    36. WTF happened here?

    u/Nihilist911 / Via reddit.com

    37. And what's going on here?

    squares in the sky
    u/RoosterjayP / Via reddit.com

    38. Something very wrong has happened here.

    an upside down house
    u/climberofrock / Via reddit.com

    39. Is someone trying to configure this building?

    a diagram on a building&#x27;s exterior wall
    u/Known_Donkey5841 / Via reddit.com

    40. Sorry, one more sky pic, 'cause what in the heckin' heck is happening here? I'm expecting Morgan Freeman to beam down and start telling me to build a boat any moment.

    a strange orb emitting light in the sky
    u/JVillan / Via reddit.com

    41. And finally, can someone please explain to me what happened to the woman behind ScarJo?

    u/Quietation / Via reddit.com