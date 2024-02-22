4. "I knew a guy sophomore year of college. He grew up in the hills outside of San Francisco. Like the bougie, bougie part of it. His family had the cyber truck on pre-order the day it dropped. When we went out to eat one day, he asked, 'So who's paying this time?' My friends and I all stared at him like, wtf? He went on to explain he and his friends would take turns paying the bill whenever they went out 'cause it was practically every night. He talked about his friends doing coke in HS at all the parties their parents let them throw."

"On another occasion we were out and about and passed by a trailer park. He started asking questions about it, and the rest of us were confused. Turns out he thought trailer parks were just in movies. He was shocked anyone actually lived there.



On multiple occasions he tried to convince us we grew up rich (we didn't), and we always argued back he knows nothing.

He was just in school for the experience. Ended up getting a 0.0 GPA because he never showed up to classes. He stayed in the area, bought a four-bedroom house and rented it to six friends, having them stay two to a room. He disappeared to go traveling, and turns out one of the roommates opened one of the bills for the house, and he was overcharging each person by at least $200. They, of course, got mad and wanted to break the lease. He threatened to sue anyone that did.

Never saw him again but definitely the most oblivious person I ever met."

—u/Trash-Panda5280