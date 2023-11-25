33 Massive Skeletons People Uncovered In Their Family's Closet That They Wish They Could Shove Back In

20. "Mental illness runs rampant in my family, but many of my family members hold deep stigmas against therapy, medication and authenticity. I found out a few years ago that one of my grandmothers was hospitalized for a breakdown when my dad was 16. The other was diagnosed (not sure with what) and was recommended to an institution by a psychiatrist at a young age after locking her sister in a cabinet and leaving her there for hours. I learned all of this in my early thirties after years of therapy, a hospitalization, medication, and being shunned from my family for 'airing our dirty laundry' by seeking help."

"Learning that and discussing it with my psychiatrist got a diagnosis of Medication Resistant Major Depressive Disorder and has changed the types of therapy I receive. I'm 34 now, and I feel like I'm doing better than I had for years. Also, I was sexually assaulted in my early 20s. When I reached out to my Mom for support she said, 'you should have known better.' I bottled up the trauma for years. About a year ago, my Mom snapped at me with a hard 'No!' When I asked if she'd ever been sexually abused. It shocked me, so I gently pressed. She said she had been raped by my uncle-in-law when my brothers were young. She had only ever told my aunt, whom I have no relationship with, but my mom is codependent with. I confronted her and asked why she didn't think that information might have been helpful when I was assaulted. She just said "I planned on taking it to my grave." This led to some other discussions about my mental health (and hers and my family's). I am now low to no-contact with all of my bio family. It's nice to finally focus on myself, my little family, and my mental health without having to constantly defend or explain my choices for care."

—Anonymous