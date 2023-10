16 Eerie Details From Murder Cases And Suspicious Deaths Involving Celebrities

6.

OJ Simpson is best known today for the murder trial of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman. One of the most memorable pieces of evidence in Simpson's defense was the fact that the gloves from the crime scene did not fit him when he tried them on for the jury. At the time, the prosecution argued that the blood had caused the gloves to shrink and that the rubber gloves OJ had to wear under the gloves meant they wouldn't go over his fingers as well.