21 Celebs Who Posted Something Online That They Really, Really Should've Had A Publicist Look Over First

by Hannah Marder

1. Probably my favorite celeb tweet of all time was when a fan asked Bebe Rexha where she'd go if she could time travel. Rexha replied, "I would go to Paris 1940s." For context, Paris was under Nazi occupation in the 1940s.

Addison Rae in a black leather dress on a photo wall
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

When people pointed this out, Rexha wrote, "Girl I failed history. I just googled it."

2. A close second is when a fan tweeted at Gina Rodriguez asking her to "please help a struggling Latina sister who can't afford to pay her tuition." Rodrigeuz replied, "Have you looked into the Hispanic Scholarship Fund? There are a few places to look for help mama lets research."

Gina Rodriguez wearing a trench coat smiling on a city street
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rodriguez was quickly blasted online for her out-of-touch tweet, which became a meme.

3. Similarly, back in 2019, a fan tagged Khloé Kardashian in a tweet that said, "So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford @khloekardashian jeans...and I'm in love with them...catch me picking up extra shifts." Khloe tweeted back, "Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I'm so happy you enjoy them."

Close-up of Khloe Kardashian wearing a shiny metallic high neck top, with sleeked-back hair and dramatic eye makeup
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic via Getty Images

After a barrage of people calling Khloe out of touch and pointing out that the fan's comment wasn't "cute," Khloe tweeted, "Sadly, the negative things spread like wild fire. I was so honored this young woman spent her hard earned money on GA, I was sending her GA out of pure gratitude/appreciation as soon as I saw her tweet. I was surprising her. Never did I think my tweet would be taken so negatively."

4. In yet another out-of-touch example, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2016, Zac Efron tweeted out a photo of himself captioned: "I'm grateful for a couple things today: Martin Luther King Jr. & 10 million followers on IG."

Zac Efron wearing a blue velvet jacket with hands together in a gesture, standing in front of a photo backdrop
Gotham / WireImage via Getty Images

In response to backlash over seemingly equating MLK's contributions with milestones in Instagram followers, Efron deleted the tweet and wrote, "I have nothing but the greatest admiration & respect for MLK. My last post was insensitive & I apologize to anyone who I offended. So sorry."

5. Lorde also caused controversy when she posted an Instagram photo of a full bathtub and captioned it with Whitney Houston lyrics back in 2018. Houston died in a bathtub in 2012.

Person with braids wearing a checkered shirt under a jacket with embellished buttons
Marc Piasecki / WireImage via Getty Images

Lorde later apologized, writing, "Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote. I'm so sorry for offending anyone — I hadn't even put this together I was just excited to take a bath. I'm an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again."

6. Then there was the time Demi Lovato tweeted, "about to put this airline on BLAST" in 2015...on September 11, no less.

Demi Lovato wearing a black sequined outfit with a wide neckline and a diamond choker, looking at the camera
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

After backlash, she tweeted, "Omg wrong wording...I'm so sorry."

7. This one isn't problematic, but it's a hilarious head-scratcher that I can't believe was actually posted. After John McCain died, Lindsay Lohan posted a selfie on Snapchat captioned, "RIP John McCain feel better xoxo 💋🙏."

Woman in a high-necked blouse poses smiling at an event
Olivia Wong / Getty Images

8. There's also the time she tweeted, "WHY is everyone in SUCH a panic about hurricane (i'm calling it Sally)..? Stop projecting negativity! Think positive and pray for peace" during Hurricane Sandy, a massive 2012 hurricane-turned-superstorm that killed 147 people.

Woman on red carpet in a glittery strapless gown, with long earrings
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

9. Celeb tributes to fallen visionaries are lovely in theory, but sometimes they miss the mark. Like after Stephen Hawking died, and Kirstie Alley tweeted, "You had a good go at it..thanks for your input."

Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

10. And am I the only one who thought Alec Baldwin's posting a photo of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins as a "tribute" — a year after he held the gun that killed her — was weird? It was captioned "one year ago..." as if it was some kind of nostalgic TBT. It feels especially weird considering he was later charged with involuntary manslaughter for the killing (he is awaiting trial).

John Lamparski / Getty Images

11. While obviously it's important to talk about George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, some of the celebrity reactions (particularly from white celebrities) were...head-scratching, to say the least. One of the weirdest examples was Heather Morris (y'know, from Glee), who took to Instagram to share a dance piece she'd choreographed in Floyd's honor. The dance started with over 30 seconds of Morris just staring at the camera with tears in her eyes.

Woman smiling at camera wearing a blazer and white top
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

12. Similarly, on the surface, Lili Reinhart posting on Instagram about Breonna Taylor seems like a good thing. Except...she posted a nude photo, captioning it, "Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor's murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice."

Woman in a tailored black blazer dress posing at an event
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Armani Beauty

She later apologized, writing, "I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended." She continued in a second tweet, "I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better. But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive."

13. In another attempt at allyship, I guess, Mark Ruffalo once inexplicably tweeted that "I said a prayer the other day and when God answered me back she was a Black Woman."

Man in a suit with camera smiling. (Person&#x27;s name not provided for privacy compliance.)
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

14. Celebs posted a lot of head-scratching things during lockdown, but one of the worst has to be Vanessa Hudgens's video saying she "respects" coronavirus and that "Like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible...but inevitable?"

Two photos of Vanessa Hudgens with transcribed text of her speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic consequences
vanessahudgens / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/vanessahudgens/?hl=en

She later apologized, calling her comments "not at all appropriate".

15. Sometimes, celebs pipe in about political issues when they really shouldn't. Like when Kristy Swanson tried to get involved in the whole wall debate during the Trump presidency and claimed, "my nephew ARMY was blown up by the cartel because of their tunnels, he died 3 times."

Person posing at event, patterned outfit, pendant necklace
Maury Phillips / Getty Images

When people questioned how her nephew had died three times, Swanson tweeted, "No I was not wasted, I am not a perfect writer, so you jump all over me?" She then doubled down that her nephew had died three times but "survived with 19 months of recovery."

16. In fact, I'm starting to think celebs should just...stay quiet when it comes to some events. Especially after seeing AnnaLynne McCord's poem to Vladimir Putin about how things would be different if she were his mother. It's an odd response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to say the least.

Closeup of AnnaLynne McCord
AnnaLynne McCord / Twitter / Via Twitter: @IAMannalynnemcc

17. Speaking of Russia and the Ukraine, the Weeknd had some truly unfortunate timing when he teased upcoming news in February 2022. Unfortunately, his tweets — including "LET'S GOOOOOOO" — came at the same time reports were first emerging about Russia invading Ukraine, leading many to believe his tweets were in reference to that.

Man in a leather jacket smiling with foliage in the background
Laurent Koffel / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images / Via Twitter: @_robert_1164

Later, he tweeted, "unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. i pray for everyone’s safety 🙏🏾"

18. There have been a million celeb apology videos, and usually, they do help controversy die down just a bit. But occasionally, there is a celeb "apology" so bad that it makes the entire thing that much worse. Perhaps one of the worst examples is Miranda Sings' tongue-in-cheek ukelele apology after she was accused of inappropriate behavior with minors. In a 10-minute video, Miranda (real name Colleen Ballinger) played the ukelele and sang, denying the accusations and overall making light of them.

Woman smiling, holding a ukulele, sitting on a couch with cushions and a trophy in the background
Colleen Vlogs / Via youtube.com

She did acknowledge that she used to message fans, "but not in a creepy way, like a lot of you are trying to suggest. It was more of a loser kind of way. I was just trying to be besties with everybody." She also said she should've set up more boundaries with fans and not overshared.

19. In 2020, Lana del Rey posted a lengthy statement on Instagram called "Question for the culture" that quickly became infamous. In the statement, she called out artists like Cardi B, Doja Cat, and Kehlani for sexually explicit music and asked why she got so much backlash for "glamorizing abuse" when she was just a "glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all around the world." While, IMO, she made some good points in the full statement, her name-dropping of almost entirely BIPOC artists and then saying, "There has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me," led to some pretty intense backlash.

Close-up of a smiling celebrity with a bow in her hair and subtle earrings
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

20. Fans were not happy with Taylor Swift after she inserted herself into a conversation about diversity in music. After Nicki Minaj's video for "Anaconda" was not nominated for a VMA for Best Video, Nicki took to Twitter to complain, writing about Anaconda's impact and saying, "When the 'other' girls drop a video that breaks records and impacts culture they get that nomination" and "if your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year."

Nicki Minaj seated on stairs, wearing a green dress with a high slit, holding a microphone
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Live Nation

Swift, whose video for "Bad Blood" was nominated, then tweeted at Nicki, "I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot." Fans were divided on whether Minaj had actually called out Taylor and criticized her for making a valid issue about diversity into a headline about a "feud." Minaj tweeted back, "Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn't say a word about u. I love u just as much. But u should speak on this."

Taylor Swift wearing a white off-shoulder dress with layered necklaces, posing at an event
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Swift apologized, writing, “I thought I was being called out. I missed the point, I misunderstood, then misspoke. I’m sorry, Nicki."

21. And finally, we'll end on perhaps the most infamous celeb social media fail — when a whole bunch of celebrities thought it was a good idea to take part in a cover of John Lennon's "Imagine" only days into lockdown.

split screen of different celebs singing the song to the camera
Gal Gadot / Instagram / Via instagram.com

The way they all thought they ate...

What celeb social media fail do you still think of from time to time? Let us know in the comments.