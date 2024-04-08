Swift, whose video for "Bad Blood" was nominated, then tweeted at Nicki, "I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot." Fans were divided on whether Minaj had actually called out Taylor and criticized her for making a valid issue about diversity into a headline about a "feud." Minaj tweeted back, "Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn't say a word about u. I love u just as much. But u should speak on this."