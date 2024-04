19.

In 2020, Lana del Rey posted a lengthy statement on Instagram called "Question for the culture" that quickly became infamous. In the statement, she called out artists like Cardi B, Doja Cat, and Kehlani for sexually explicit music and asked why she got so much backlash for "glamorizing abuse" when she was just a "glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all around the world." While, IMO, she made some good points in the full statement, her name-dropping of almost entirely BIPOC artists and then saying, "There has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me," led to some pretty intense backlash.