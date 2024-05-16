Cancer Survivors Are Sharing Their First Cancer Symptoms, And As A Hypochondriac, I Am Calling My PCP Immediately

13. "I was 15. I noticed an article about how to spot skin cancer in Seventeen magazine, and one of the example photos resembled a beauty mark on my right shoulder. I brought it up to my mom, who brushed it off and told me I was fine. At the time, my family doctor was someone I had seen often due to other chronic mystery health stuff (which I later figured out in my twenties). We went to him as a follow-up for that chronic issue, and at the end of the appointment, I asked him about the mole. He told me verbatim, 'You are ok, that's nothing to worry about. Your mom is right; go home and put some lotion on it, and you'll be fine.'"

"I was 20, and I began having a weird itch on my shoulder. I thought maybe it was my new clothing detergent because I have sensitive skin, but after a week or two of trial and error, I didn't see any changes. I saw my mole was inflamed (I assumed from the itching) and decided to keep an eye on it. Every day for a week, the shape changed slightly. At first, I thought I was losing it, but I took photos to keep track. On the last day, I stepped out of my shower and looked in the mirror to see blood. It had started to bleed without much reason to. That night I made an appointment with a dermatologist, and within another seven days I was admitted to oncology. It was three weeks before my 21st birthday. Turns out I had stage 4 melanoma. It took the top doctors in my state four years, three surgeries, a two-year-long experimental infusion treatment, regular radioactive PET body scans, and every ounce of hope I had in order to come out on the other side. I'm very lucky to say I am just under six years in remission and counting. Had my doctors caught this earlier, the cancer would not have migrated, and it could have been one surgery to be done. The treatment for removing skin cancer early on is fairly simple and regularly successful.

Listen to your children. Listen to your patients. Listen to your gut. If something doesn't feel right, that is probably because it isn't. Get checked often and wear sunscreen."



—u/WorryStoner

