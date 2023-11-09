19 Bizarre Deleted Scenes And Alternate Endings That Would've Ruined The Movie

1.Back to the Future initially had an extended scene between Marty and Doc before Marty goes to "feel up" his mother, where Marty expresses doubt in what he's about to do. Addressing it only makes the film's whole incest plot more creepy, but what really makes this scene inadmissible is Marty's fear that touching his mother sexually will cause him to become gay.
Watch the scene at 6:31 here:
2.Jurassic World initially had a scene where Claire seductively rubs dinosaur poop over her body. Yep, you read that right. Someone actually wrote this scene, and then it was actually approved, shot, and edited.
Watch the scene here:
3.There's an alternate version of the scene in Love Actually when Sam runs through the airport where he does a ton of acrobatic moves to get around obstacles, because apparently, he was supposed to be a strong gymnast. The product ends up looking completely ridiculous.
Watch the scene here:
4.Titanic originally featured this odd, on-the-nose, ironic moment where Margaret asks for ice in her drink as the massive iceberg that sinks the ship passes in the window behind them.
Watch the scene here:
5.Titanic also had one of the most wildly over the top alternate endings I've ever seen, to the point where I can't believe it ever made it to filming. Basically, everyone catches Old Rose trying to throw the necklace off the ship, leading to her overtly stating the film's themes. She then tosses the necklace off, leading to exaggerated reactions from everyone, a wild change of heart from Lovett, and a literal shooting star in the sky.
Watch the scene here:
6.Independence Day memorably features Russell sacrificing himself by flying into the aliens' weapon — but he was actually originally meant to do so in his crop duster. The tone ended up being too humorous, and it was pretty unbelievable that even Russell would be able to fly a crop duster straight up with enough force to explode the ship.
Watch the scene here:
7.Clerks originally had the super-dark ending of a robber shooting Dante, who then bled to death on the floor. This was wildly bleak for a comedy, and luckily was scrapped.
Watch the original ending here:
8.Pineapple Express similarly has an alternate ending where Dale and Saul are gunned down and killed. The scene is humorous, but it still feels too overtly dark for a comedy.
Watch the scene here:
9.E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial initially had a weirdly creepy scene where E.T. randomly watches Elliott's mom sleeping naked, then leaves a piece of candy for her.
10.E.T. also randomly had a scene with Harrison Ford as the principal. Though his face was never shown, it was obviously Ford. He lectures Elliott about drug use, and just misses E.T. levitating Elliott's chair.
Watch the scene here:
11.You may remember Data mentioning a giant octopus at the end of The Goonies — this is actually in reference to a deleted scene that featured, yep, a giant octopus. That's not even the weirdest part, though — I think I could get behind a giant octopus fight in the film. The weird part is that Data "defeats" it by playing '80s music.
Watch the scene here:
12.Out of nowhere, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 originally featured Peter's dead father showing up at Gwen's grave and revealing he'd been alive the whole time. It's not fully explained, and coming off the heels of Gwen's death, it feels wildly out of place.
Watch the scene here:
13.While Forrest Gump featured plenty of over the top, unbelievable historical scenes Forrest had apparently taken part in, there was one that didn't make the final cut. In a deleted scene, Forrest stopped police dogs from attacking Martin Luther King Jr. and his followers at his Selma march, mistaking it for a parade. I, for one, think this would've gone a bit too far, to the point of being insensitive.
Watch the footage of the scene here:
14.Bruce Almighty was also super over the top, but I still think including Bruce discovering Bigfoot would've been a step too far.
Watch the scene here (at 2:00):
15.And this deleted scene where he actually sets Evan's hair on fire turns him from someone who makes mistakes out of following his own self-interest to someone who actively tries to physically harm people.
Watch the scene here:
16.While Stitch clearly had his issues in Lilo & Stitch, the film was definitely better off without this super dark scene where Stitch essentially kills Pudge the fish, then laughs at it, before watching Lilo bury Pudge next to her parents' graves.
Watch the scene here:
17.And I'm really glad Toy Story changed it so that Woody accidentally knocked Buzz out the window, instead of having him intentionally throw Buzz out. Woody already is a bit hard to root for in the film, and this would've just made him even more irredeemable.
Watch the scene here:
18.This isn't as bizarre as the others, but one of Mean Girls' deleted scenes definitely shouldn't have been included. In it, Cady directly threatens the audience against pursuing Aaron, then calls her embarrassing behavior "queer."
19.And finally, the alternate ending to Mac and Me (apparently, the one shown in the Japanese cut) features Eric, the little kid in the wheelchair (the one who goes off the cliff in that infamous clip Paul Rudd always shows on Conan), getting shot in the back by the police, then blown up.