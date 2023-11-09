Skip To Content
    19 Bizarre Deleted Scenes And Alternate Endings That Would've Ruined The Movie

    TIL Harrison Ford was supposed to be in E.T.

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Back to the Future initially had an extended scene between Marty and Doc before Marty goes to "feel up" his mother, where Marty expresses doubt in what he's about to do. Addressing it only makes the film's whole incest plot more creepy, but what really makes this scene inadmissible is Marty's fear that touching his mother sexually will cause him to become gay.

    &quot;Why shouldn&#x27;t you be happy?&quot;
    Universal Pictures

    It's an off-color, tasteless joke, and Doc's misunderstanding falls flat. 

    Watch the scene at 6:31 here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    2. Jurassic World initially had a scene where Claire seductively rubs dinosaur poop over her body. Yep, you read that right. Someone actually wrote this scene, and then it was actually approved, shot, and edited.

    Screenshots from &quot;Jurassic World&quot;
    Universal Pictures

    Watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    3. There's an alternate version of the scene in Love Actually when Sam runs through the airport where he does a ton of acrobatic moves to get around obstacles, because apparently, he was supposed to be a strong gymnast. The product ends up looking completely ridiculous.

    United International Pictures/Universal Pictures/Mars Distribution

    Watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    United International Pictures/Universal Pictures/Mars Distribution / Via youtube.com

    4. Titanic originally featured this odd, on-the-nose, ironic moment where Margaret asks for ice in her drink as the massive iceberg that sinks the ship passes in the window behind them.

    Screenshots from &quot;Titanic&quot;
    Paramount Pictures/20th Century Fox

    Watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Paramount Pictures/20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com

    5. Titanic also had one of the most wildly over the top alternate endings I've ever seen, to the point where I can't believe it ever made it to filming. Basically, everyone catches Old Rose trying to throw the necklace off the ship, leading to her overtly stating the film's themes. She then tosses the necklace off, leading to exaggerated reactions from everyone, a wild change of heart from Lovett, and a literal shooting star in the sky.

    Screenshots from &quot;Titanic&quot;
    Paramount Pictures/20th Century Fox

    It's so ridiculously cheesy — thank goodness they didn't go with this ending.

    Watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Paramount Pictures/20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com

    6. Independence Day memorably features Russell sacrificing himself by flying into the aliens' weapon — but he was actually originally meant to do so in his crop duster. The tone ended up being too humorous, and it was pretty unbelievable that even Russell would be able to fly a crop duster straight up with enough force to explode the ship.

    Screenshots from &quot;Independence Day&quot;
    20th Century Fox

    Watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com

    7. Clerks originally had the super-dark ending of a robber shooting Dante, who then bled to death on the floor. This was wildly bleak for a comedy, and luckily was scrapped.

    Screenshots from &quot;Clerks&quot;
    Miramax Films

    Watch the original ending here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Miramax Films / Via youtube.com

    8. Pineapple Express similarly has an alternate ending where Dale and Saul are gunned down and killed. The scene is humorous, but it still feels too overtly dark for a comedy.

    Screenshots from &quot;Pineapple Express&quot;
    Sony Pictures Releasing

    Watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Sony Pictures Releasing / Via youtube.com

    9. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial initially had a weirdly creepy scene where E.T. randomly watches Elliott's mom sleeping naked, then leaves a piece of candy for her.

    Screenshot from &quot;E.T.&quot;
    Newmarket Press. / Universal Pictures

    While no filmed version has been released, there were apparently two stills of the scene in the 30th anniversary edition of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: From Concept to Classic SC, one of which you can see above (along with the page from the script, which names the candy as an M&M — since M&M declined to be featured in the film, the candy here would've likely been a Reese's Pieces).

    10. E.T. also randomly had a scene with Harrison Ford as the principal. Though his face was never shown, it was obviously Ford. He lectures Elliott about drug use, and just misses E.T. levitating Elliott's chair.

    &quot;I wouldn&#x27;t lie to you, son.&quot;
    Universal Pictures

    To me, this would be like having Harry Styles in a faceless cameo.

    Watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    11. You may remember Data mentioning a giant octopus at the end of The Goonies — this is actually in reference to a deleted scene that featured, yep, a giant octopus. That's not even the weirdest part, though — I think I could get behind a giant octopus fight in the film. The weird part is that Data "defeats" it by playing '80s music.

    Screenshots from &quot;The Goonies&quot;
    Warner Bros.

    Watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    12. Out of nowhere, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 originally featured Peter's dead father showing up at Gwen's grave and revealing he'd been alive the whole time. It's not fully explained, and coming off the heels of Gwen's death, it feels wildly out of place.

    &quot;I had to disappear, and I&#x27;m sorry.&quot;
    Sony Pictures Releasing

    Watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Sony Pictures Releasing / Via youtube.com

    13. While Forrest Gump featured plenty of over the top, unbelievable historical scenes Forrest had apparently taken part in, there was one that didn't make the final cut. In a deleted scene, Forrest stopped police dogs from attacking Martin Luther King Jr. and his followers at his Selma march, mistaking it for a parade. I, for one, think this would've gone a bit too far, to the point of being insensitive.

    Screenshots from &quot;Forrest Gump&quot;
    Paramount Pictures

    I just feel like the film would've needed to address more about the racial tensions at the time and violence against Black people if they wanted to include this...instead of just slapping in Forrest, a white character, as a hero to MLK/against police brutality. 

    Watch the footage of the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

    14. Bruce Almighty was also super over the top, but I still think including Bruce discovering Bigfoot would've been a step too far.

    Screenshots from &quot;Bruce Almighty&quot;
    Universal Pictures/Spyglass Entertainment

    Watch the scene here (at 2:00):

    View this video on YouTube
    Universal Pictures/Spyglass Entertainment / Via youtube.com

    15. And this deleted scene where he actually sets Evan's hair on fire turns him from someone who makes mistakes out of following his own self-interest to someone who actively tries to physically harm people.

    Screenshot from &quot;Bruce Almighty&quot;
    Universal Pictures/Spyglass Entertainment

    Watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Universal Pictures/Spyglass Entertainment / Via youtube.com

    16. While Stitch clearly had his issues in Lilo & Stitch, the film was definitely better off without this super dark scene where Stitch essentially kills Pudge the fish, then laughs at it, before watching Lilo bury Pudge next to her parents' graves.

    Drawings from Lilo &amp;amp; Stitch
    Disney

    Animal deaths are always pretty dark in Disney movies, and this just makes Stitch seem like an actual villain over a misunderstood creature. 

    Watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Disney / Via youtube.com

    17. And I'm really glad Toy Story changed it so that Woody accidentally knocked Buzz out the window, instead of having him intentionally throw Buzz out. Woody already is a bit hard to root for in the film, and this would've just made him even more irredeemable.

    &quot;Hey, it&#x27;s a toy eat toy world.&quot;
    Pixar

    Watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Pixar / Via youtube.com

    18. This isn't as bizarre as the others, but one of Mean Girls' deleted scenes definitely shouldn't have been included. In it, Cady directly threatens the audience against pursuing Aaron, then calls her embarrassing behavior "queer."

    &quot;That was queer.&quot;
    Paramount Pictures

    While I like Cady's voiceovers, anything that makes you start to question why she's doing the voiceover (like this part where she tells the audience to stay away from Aaron) take you out of the film and make you recognize the voiceover as a plot device rather than something natural. And I'm really glad we didn't have an anti-gay joke, no matter how normalized they might have been in the early 2000s.

    19. And finally, the alternate ending to Mac and Me (apparently, the one shown in the Japanese cut) features Eric, the little kid in the wheelchair (the one who goes off the cliff in that infamous clip Paul Rudd always shows on Conan), getting shot in the back by the police, then blown up.

    &quot;Eric!&quot;
    Orion Pictures

    What's weirder is that he still gets blown up in the final cut — then resurrected — but apparently, they originally decided it was a good idea to shoot him, too.

    Watch the scene here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Orion Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Side note: I doubt the credits rolled after this — likely the film proceeded the same as it did after the explosion in the final cut. I'm guessing that was just added for comedic effect.