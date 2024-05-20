24 Awkward Celeb Interview Moments That Made Me Physically Cringe

1.
When
Larry King spoke to Sharon Tate's sister Debra and seemed to think Roman Polanski murdered Tate (whom Polanski was married to at the time of her death) instead of followers of the cult leader Charles Manson:
3.
When Woody Allen
interviewed Twiggy and tried to make her look dumb...but Twiggy handed it right back to him:
5.
When Justin Bieber
couldn't understand the word "German":
6.
When Kathie Lee Gifford
forgot Martin Short's wife was dead...:
...Leading to a super awkward apology after his interview was over:
7.
This entire Cara Delevingne
interview about Paper Towns, which starts with a host calling her "Carla" and asking if she read the book...:
...Then another host saying she didn't seem excited about the movie...:
...And finally, the original host being super condescending:
8.
When Matt Lauer would
NOT stop talking about Sandra Bullock's nude scene in The Proposal:
9.
When Ellen Degeneres told Dakota Johnson she hadn't been invited to her birthday party, and Johnson
corrected her:
11.
When Jennifer Garner
tried to correct Conan on his own show, but it turned out he was right:
12.
When Jimmy Fallon
called RuPaul a "drag queen," and briefly thought, from RuPaul's reaction, that he had said the wrong thing:
Just watch his fear here:
And his obvious relief afterwards:
13.
When an interviewer
told Keira Knightley she looked "worn out":
14.
When the cast of
Victorious was gushing about how much Ariana Grande sings on set and Victoria Justice cut in to say, "I think we ALL sing":
15.
When Tom Cruise
jumped on Oprah's couch to express his excitement about Katie Holmes:
16.
When Scarlett Johansson was
asked if she could wear underwear under her Black Widow costume:
17.
When Vin Diesel was super
weird and creepy towards Brazilian YouTuber Carol Moreira while promoting his film XXX: Return of Xander Cage:
18.
And when Bill Murray was
super creepy towards Geena Davis while they were promoting Quick Change:
19.
When David Letterman
brought up rehab while interviewing Lindsay Lohan:
20.
And when
he licked Jennifer Aniston's hair:
21.
Aaaand when he
asked a clearly uncomfortable 19-year-old Emma Watson about her underwear being exposed at an event:
22.
When an interviewer
KEPT asking Anne Hathaway about her diet and exercise regime for The Dark Knight Rises:
23.
When Millie Bobby Brown had to
admit Finn Wolfhard is a "lousy kisser" in a lie detector interview with Vanity Fair:
24.
And finally, just...the
entirety of Joaquin Phoenix's 2009 interview on The Late Show with David Letterman:
You honestly have to watch it for yourself to understand, though I'll warn you, it's not an easy watch:
CBS / Via
youtube.com