    39 Photos That Made Me Go "NOPE"

    Send this to your least favorite person!

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. ...Aight, Imma head out.

    &quot;If you discover a dead body...&quot;
    u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

    2. This is actually my worst nightmare!!!!

    a branch through a driver&#x27;s seat
    goteamnick / Via reddit.com

    This was in Australia, so this was the passenger seat...which was occupied by a kid who ducked and narrowly avoided a Final Destination-like death.

    3. This is also a massive fear of mine.

    u/adamlm / Via reddit.com

    4. What in the Michael Myers...

    &quot;Please be careful&quot;
    u/Gucci1827 / Via reddit.com

    5. HELL TO THE NO.

    an alligator in someone&#x27;s flooded house
    u/Detterius / Via reddit.com

    6. If I opened my car's hood to see this, I would simply abandon the car for good.

    a snake in a car engine
    u/seven_critical_blows / Via reddit.com

    7. As someone who frequents Goodwill, I am going to have to rethink my thrifting habits.

    a snake on some picture frames
    u/DammitPardus / Via reddit.com

    8. And as someone who frequently takes the subway...I think I'm going to start walking!

    u/MeccIt / Via reddit.com

    9. Yeah, I'd move!!!

    &quot;I saw all the blood stains on your seats&quot;
    u/The_Steining / Via reddit.com

    10. Ditto.

    A symbol on someone&#x27;s attic floor
    u/gamecubensis / Via reddit.com

    11. DITTO.

    a bug in someone&#x27;s light
    u/RealJakeyPooV / Via reddit.com

    12. Safe to say I would not be putting in an offer on this house!

    outline of a body on the floor
    u/McDirty09 / Via reddit.com

    13. WHAT IN GOD'S NAME IS THIS?!?

    closeup of a rish
    u/Beaupresti / Via reddit.com

    14. New fear unlocked!!!

    a cracked plane window
    u/Left-Cap-6046 / Via reddit.com

    15. Sorry, just threw up in my mouth a little.

    closeup of a hand holding some kind of vegetable
    u/CelebrationWild7276 / Via reddit.com

    16. Imagine going for a little evening stroll and seeing A LITERAL LION.

    a lion walking through a neighborhood
    u/lostproton / Via reddit.com

    17. Fair warning: This gif made me scream.

    u/louyplays / Via reddit.com

    18. I didn't even know snakes could GET this big. Someone call Harry Potter.

    a giant snake
    u/edugabao / Via reddit.com

    19. I also didn't know spiders could get this big...once again, call Harry Potter.

    a giant spider
    u/AnnaSophiaHubby5 / Via reddit.com

    20. I don't even WANT to know what this is.

    a giant bug on a door
    FGreght / Via reddit.com

    21. Listen, I like skiing, but you couldn't PAY me to go down this slope.

    skiers on a steep slope
    u/T-ROY_T-REDDIT / Via reddit.com

    22. No thanks!!!

    &quot;FREE HUGS&quot;
    u/Embarrassed-Yam-610 / Via reddit.com

    23. Imagine those being loose literally anywhere within a 100-foot radius of you.

    &quot;My tarantula had babies&quot;
    u/THEORETICAL_BUTTHOLE / Via reddit.com

    24. If baby rats fell out of my pants, I would never wear pants again.

    baby rats on the floor
    u/strangehitman22 / Via reddit.com

    25. Imagine your friend hands you this controller.

    a centipede in a controller
    u/LordKillerB01 / Via reddit.com

    26. Or this one.

    u/KiddieSpread / Via reddit.com

    27. Great, another Final Destination death barely avoided.

    &quot;My father was almost pulled into a lathe while working&quot;
    u/Standard_Story / Via reddit.com

    28. These wet footprints from a stranger in bare feet walking up to someone's door are more than a lil ominous.

    foot prints outside someone&#x27;s door
    u/_RedditDiver_ / Via reddit.com

    29. Remember murder hornets??? Yeah, I tried to forget about them, too.

    a murder hornets nest
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    30. Snakes are terrifying enough. Do we really have to have snakes that can swim???

    u/I_d0nt_really_kn0w / Via reddit.com

    31. I feel like...I wasn't meant to see this.

    an octopus
    u/SummerTrill / Via reddit.com

    32. I also feel like I shouldn't have seen this creature...and that it's about to gouge out my eyes.

    closeup of a large bird
    u/Flat_March2360 / Via reddit.com

    33. This is outside a HOSPITAL. Good thing, too, because I'd faint at the sight.

    bugs all over the ground
    u/SpicyArivataSauce / Via reddit.com

    34. How is this person just filming this???

    u/QuaintMushrooms / Via reddit.com

    35. These people are WAY too casual about this mall flooding.

    u/QuaintMushrooms / Via reddit.com

    36. I've never seen a wildfire up close, and after seeing this gif, I never want to.

    u/joeylmao / Via reddit.com

    37. I feel similarly about tornados now!!!

    u/VariousBasket125 / Via reddit.com

    38. Yeah, that's gonna be a no from me, dawg.

    a giant spider
    u/Informal-Presence562 / Via reddit.com

    39. And finally, I'm going to give this a soulful, resounding NOPE.

    closeup of a tick
    u/showmeurkitties592 / Via reddit.com